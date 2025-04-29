What happened to Preston Ordone? Grandfather refutes reports that claim the ‘Okay Baby’ TikTok star, aged 2, wasn’t buckled during fatal car accident

Preston Ordone, who was also known as 'Okay Baby' through TikTok, died in a car accident on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Police reports suggested that the 2-year-old wasn't properly restrained in his seat. However, his grandfather, Glen Norris, denied such claims.

Ad

Preston was with his parents, Katelynn Ordone and Jaelan Ordone, in the car. Both of them suffered injuries and were hospitalized. Their family friends shared these details in a TikTok video uploaded on Katelynn's account on April 27.

Preston Ordone had become a popular figure in August last year after he featured in his mother's TikTok videos. He earned the name 'Okay Baby' after hilariously denying his parents' demands.

Also Read: Who is Janelle Rohner? Wellness influencer addresses backlash after admitting she used weight loss medication

Ad

Trending

Preston Ordone's grandfather denies details in police report

Ad

On Thursday, April 24, the Louisiana State Police released a statement regarding the accident via their official Facebook account:

"Shortly before 11:50 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12, west of the LA Hwy 59 exit in St. Tammany Parish. The crash tragically claimed the life of 2-year-old Preston Ordone of Slidell."

The statement continued:

Ad

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on I-12 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”

Ad

The report also stated that while both Katelynn and Jaelen were properly restrained, Preston Ordone “was seated in the rear, but improperly restrained in a child safety seat.” This led to speculation online that maybe the 2-year-old wasn't buckled properly.

However, his grandfather, Glen Norris, denied such claims. In an interview with Nola.com, released on April 25, he claimed that the report is wrong. He said that he spoke to a witness, who removed Preston from the car, and he asserted that the kid was properly buckled in the seat. Norris also expressed his pain at reading the police's report.

Ad

In the Facebook post about the crash, the Louisiana State Police stated:

"Our goal is never to add to the pain, but rather to fulfill our responsibility in this age of information."

The police report further mentioned that they will carry out a routine toxicology of the driver.

Further details of the accident, as revealed by Ordones' family friends

Ad

Family friends uploaded a post on Katelynn Ordone's TikTok account, explaining the details of the accident. On Sunday, April 27, they said:

"Katelynn has multiple broken bones. She had a very bad concussion. She walked for the first time today. Jaelan had to have emergency surgery on one of his legs, he has rods in them, pins in them. They’re both at different hospitals.”

Ad

They also shared their thoughts on Prestone Ordone's impact on his loved ones and said:

"He made people smile and laugh. I know you guys look forward to seeing him every day, and I know in heaven right now, if there’s mud in heaven, he’s probably has found it and is jumping and dancing in it. Running up and down the streets of gold in his overalls. He probably has golden overalls.”

Ad

Preston Ordone's grandfather, Glen Norris, said that Katelynn, Jaelen, and Preston were returning home from a doctor's appointment. The couple's daughter, Paisley, was at school.

Also Read: Why is Crumbl Cookies being sued? Warner Music Group files over $20 million lawsuit against the company over use of copyrighted music on TikTok

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More