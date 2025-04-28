Who is Janelle Rohner? Wellness influencer addresses backlash after admitting she used weight loss medication 

Social media influencer Janelle Rohner is addressing the backlash she received after coming clean about taking medication for weight loss. On April 23, 2025, the social media star revealed in a YouTube video that she has been taking the help of the GLP-1 medication to lose weight.

Janelle Rohner is a health and wellness influencer known for sharing her weight loss journey on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The 37-year-old also documents her weight-loss and macro-diet-related content on the video-sharing platform YouTube.

Additionally, GLP-1 is a type of medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, as it lowers blood sugar levels and may also lead to weight loss, as per the National Institutes of Health website. Notably, GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Janelle Rohner opens up about using GLP1

In a YouTube video titled “Let’s talk: Therapy, GLP1 & The Truth About My recent Weight Loss,” posted on April 23, 2024, the influencer admitted to using GLP-1 “as a tool” to help her progress in losing weight. She said in the video:

“Over the last year, I have decided to make some new choices in my health. I started working with a doctor, and we did decide to add a GLP-1 to my plan.”

She revealed in the video that she had tried various other methods, including keto, workouts, macros, and lifestyle shifts, before switching to the GLP-1 medication for help.

“GLP-1s are not magic. They don’t change your lifestyle overnight. It’s just a tool to help. I still had to show up, show up for my meals, track my macros, drink my water, go on walks, do my workouts, everything that I already teach and believe in.”

The wellness influencer in her 5-minute and 21-second video also revealed that she doesn't want to be ashamed of using GLP-1 and that it has helped her lose stubborn pounds. She continued:

“After a few months, I had lost the stubborn 10 to 15 pounds. I was happy. I switched to microdosing for maintenance, and I would maybe do a microdose once a month.”

However, fans didn’t take her transparency well and accused Janelle Rohner of “misleading” them in the comments section, as she has been providing $200 weight loss programs, as per People Magazine.

How did Janelle Rohner respond to the GLP-1 backlash?

On April 24, 2025, a day after admitting to using GLP-1, Janelle Rohner also responded to the backlash in a video. Apologising to her fans, the health and wellness influencer said in the video:

“I’m not asking for sympathy, I'm just trying to do the right thing, and I'm trying to be honest. Now I could have kept this a secret, I could have gone on and on for years and not told, and I don't want to do that.”

The health and wellness influencer, who is also a nurse, admitted that she did not take the medication because her classes and macros didn’t work. She said that she did it for her “other personal and health reasons” and to hit her goals.

"If people felt deceived by that, I really truly am sorry and I am willing to do a refund for anyone who bought a class in the last 11 months."

Addressing that her followers might have been deceived, Janelle Rohner also promised that she would refund the money for her online classes to anyone who bought the programme in the past 11 months.

