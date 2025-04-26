Who is Tess Holliday? Plus-size model responds to a TikTok user suggesting she take Ozempic for weight loss 

Tess Holliday recently addressed a comment left on her TikTok account suggesting she should use Ozempic, a medication commonly used for managing diabetes that has also gained attention for its weight loss effects. Tess Holliday is a successful plus-size model, activist, and author.

On April 22, 2025, the 39-year-old activist model created a TikTok video to answer an online critic who suggested she should use FDA-approved type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic. Within the past two years, the weekly injection treatment has gained immense popularity for weight loss management beyond Hollywood boundaries.

Underneath one of her videos, a critic had commented:

“Just take the Ozempic, nobody will judge”

Holliday responded to the comment, stating:

“The funny thing is, you would judge. It’s kind of like when you are plus size and not palatable, you’re kind of screwed either way.”

She added:

“You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t,”

The model further approved and replied to statements from her followers as they commented.

Last year, on April 15, 2024, she released a TikTok video to explain how the "fatphobic" comments she received on the platform were affecting her mental state:

“One thing I’m learning on this extremely fatphobic app is the minute you mess up, you can count on everyone to tell you how fat you are and that you should die. It’s great. I’ve honestly been loving it. Don’t keep it coming because the mental health is a little fragile right now. But sometimes some of us are just doing our best. Sometimes we do make mistakes and we are never gonna be perfect.”

The Modeling Career of Tess Holliday and the Ongoing Conversation About Body Standards

Tess Holliday has modeled for major brands like H&M. (Image via Getty)

Ryann Maegen Hoven, better known as Tess Holliday, established herself in the fashion sector by leading the way for plus-size modeling and activating positive body image campaigns.

Standing at 5 feet 5 inches and wearing a size 22, she became the first model of her size to join MiLK Model Management as they became her major modeling agency in 2015. Since her breakthrough, Holliday has built a successful modeling career, including major campaigns for H&M and magazine publication appearances in Vogue Italia and People magazine.

Holliday's prominence in fashion has driven fashion to expand its perspectives on beauty standards. Her professional journey has been marked by regular negative feedback, which hides behind false health concerns.

Through years of building her platform, Tess Holliday has persistently confronted prevailing beauty standards. Her current engagement with Ozempic comments demonstrates that she continues promoting size inclusivity.

