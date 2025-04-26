Who is Tayy Brown? 25-year-old rapper accuses Lil Kim of taking down his music over their failed relationship

Aspiring rapper Tayy Brown, who went viral last year over his rumored romance with Lil' Kim, has now brought some accusations against the latter. Tayy posted a series of stories on Instagram on Friday, April 25, venting about his fallout with Kimberly and alleging that it led to her pulling down his music from online platforms.

Tayy, a 25-year-old vocalist and rapper from Maryland, is seemingly signed to Lil' Kim's record label, Queen Bee Entertainment. The artist currently boasts over 12K monthly listeners on Spotify.

Tayy has released a few albums over the years, including The Archives, Paint My Love, 3ys, Love Letter to My Fans: Part One, Be the Flow, Paint My Love 2, and Love Letter to My Fans 2. Additionally, he has released several singles and EPs — Different Breed, Passion, Let Em Die, Views From the Top, Lady Bug, More Life, Aquarius Music, and How it Look.

The young rapper's collaboration with Lil' Kim for the song Love for Ya last year earned him more recognition. The song was released in February 2024, a few days before Lil' Kim penned a heartfelt birthday note for Tayy, leading to the romance speculations.

Tayy Brown says he never had a romantic relationship with Lil' Kim

Taking to his IG stories on Friday, Tayy Brown wrote, addressing Lil' Kim:

"The amount of sh*t u put me through bro. I was your biggest fan. Now you take my music down without even a conversation. Now im rey crash out."

Tayy said his lawyer forbade him from signing any contracts with Kimberly's record label, but he signed anyway because he trusted her. He claimed the 50-year-old took down his music from the label's platform without discussing it with him or providing a valid reason.

"All she had to do was reach out to me and be like, 'yo, you shouldn't be dropping music'…And then I get my lawyer and we figure how to end the contract," he stated.

Tayy Brown reasoned that as he was still signed under Lil' Kim's label, she would have received any money made from his music anyway, adding that she already has 65% of the royalties. He accused The Jump Off rapper of putting him through this for no reason.

Reminiscing about their once-amicable relationship, Tayy Brown said he respected Lil' Kim as his elder, genuinely cared about her, and encouraged her in her musical endeavors. Tayy Brown said he was hurt by Lil' Kim's action.

In one of his stories, Tayy Brown showed his newborn baby sleeping on camera, asking Lil' Kim if she was mad at him because he had a "beautiful blessing baby boy."

Tayy Brown addressed some comments he received from netizens in another story. He said he did not have a baby behind Lil' Kim's back. He claimed:

"Nobody had a baby on nobody bro...Nobody was dating."

Referring to the dating rumors Lil' Kim's birthday message for him sparked last year, Tayy added:

"That sh*t was not real. That sh*t was not my idea."

Tayy Brown said he did not say anything when Lil' Kim got close to another man because he did not care. He further accused Kimberly of never caring about him, his music, or his success. He said:

"That sh*t hurts. You're my elder. I trusted you."

The young rapper said he felt it was "real cool" when Lil' Kim wanted to work with him. Lil Kim is yet to respond to Tayy's claims.

