“Queens supporting queens”- Netizens react to Rihanna facetiming GloRilla to check in during her Savage x Fenty photoshoot

A recent moment between Rihanna and GloRilla has captured the attention of fans worldwide. During the Savage X Fenty photo shoot, Riri connected with GloRilla on a FaceTime call, showing her support. Many social media users showed admiration toward the artists for depicting mutual encouragement.

An X user @LadyBlue_W3 praised the artists for being a true example of “queens supporting queens.”

"Rih linking up with Glo?? Queens supporting queens, love to see it," the X user added.

During the brief FaceTime session, Riri took pride in checking on GloRilla while the rapper shot her scenes for Savage X Fenty's newest campaign. The excitement within GloRilla reached its peak when she expressed her gratitude to Riri for her continuous support.

"She’s such a Girl’s girl", another user suggested.

"I love this for them. So genuine", an X user stated.

"Oh nice rihanna is so supportive", another user stated.

Fans further celebrated the supportive exchange as it showcases the developing friendship and collaborative venture that exists between the artists.

"Rih and Glo? Iconic duo, love that for them", a fan wrote.

"Rihanna keeps proving that she's one of the best pop stars out there'', another fan wrote.

"That sounds like a power move! Rihanna FaceTiming GloRilla mid-Fenty shoot is such a vibe—two queens connecting, one killing it in beauty and fashion, the other dominating hip-hop", a netizen wrote.

Social media has captured GloRilla and Riri forming a bond in the past when Riri posted videos of herself dancing to the songs from TGIF, among others, which GloRilla performed.

The Growing friendship between Rihanna and GloRilla

Riri and GloRilla’s relationship has evolved into a significant professional partnership. The major announcement in early 2025 declared GloRilla as the pioneer joint ambassador across Riri's entire Fenty brand portfolio, including Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty, alongside Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair.

GloRilla served as the first ambassador in history for all four of Riri's Fenty brands through her appearance in the Glo Up Close campaign, which featured her in the Savage X Fenty Puff Cherries collection. GloRilla shared in a statement:

“I’m beyond excited to be the first joint partner for Fenty brands for spring 2025, Rihanna has always been such an icon and inspiration and being chosen to represent her vision across Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty is an honor. This spring season is all about celebrating confidence, boldness, and embracing your glow. I can’t wait for y’all to experience it all.”

The Glo Up Close campaign served as a milestone through her participation in the February campaign because she has followed Riri since her early years as a fan.

In an interview with BET, GloRilla shared:

“I always tell her thank you,”. “Rihanna talks like really one of the homegirls. Whenever I talk to her, she talks like we homegirls for real. It be crazy that I get to talk to her like that ‘cause I’ve been a big fan of Rihanna since I was a little-a** kid.”

The Sunray Lace collection, along with other Fenty campaigns, established GloRilla as a vital brand ambassador for Fenty's marketing strategies.

Riri’s FaceTime video appearance during the Savage X Fenty photoshoot demonstrated her support for GloRilla while showcasing the depth of their professional collaboration.

From GloRilla’s historic role as the first ambassador for all four Fenty brands to their heartfelt interactions, the artists can be seen consistently empowering one another.

