What happened to Lynn Ban? Rihanna pays tribute to celebrity jewelry designer as she dies at 52

Celebrity jewelry designer Lynn Ban passed away on January 20, 2025, at 52. According to the New York Post, she was found unconscious and unresponsive at home in Tribeca, New York City, around 1:30 pm local time by her husband, Jett Kain. The designer was declared dead at the scene by NYPD officials.

While the exact cause of her demise is undisclosed, Lynn Ban had a ski accident on Christmas Eve 2024 that left her with a near-fatal brain bleed. Subsequently, she underwent emergency brain surgery and was in recovery.

Lynn’s son Sebastian took to his mother’s Instagram account on January 22, 2025, and shared the news of her death with her followers. The post had a carousel of mother-son and family photos along with a lengthy caption.

"My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her," a part of the caption read.

As soon as fans and industry insiders saw the post, they took to the comment section to share their tributes to Lynn Ban. One of these was singer Rihanna, who wrote that 2025 was "rocking [me] at this point," before stating that Ban will "always be [our] fairy godmother."

“2025 is rocking me at this point! This is too much!!! Lynn, you will always be our fairy godmother! Love you forever and always! Can’t believe I’m writing this in a comment section rn! [crying and heartbreak emoji] Thank you for all the joy you brought to us!,” the Anti singer wrote.

Lynn Ban was the owner of her eponymous jewelry line. Several celebrities including Beyoncé, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, and Post Malone, among others, have worn her designs.

More about Lynn Ban’s demise

Celebrity jewelry designer Lynn Ban died on Monday less than a month after her ski accident and brain surgery. Her son Sebastian shared the news via social media and called her his best friend and the "best mother" to him, who "cared for all."

"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all," the teenager shared.

Sebastian continued to write that his mother had a smile on her face even during the tough times as she recovered from the brain bleed and the subsequent surgery. He added that his mother "was a fighter until the end," calling her the "strongest woman" he knew. Lynn Ban's son also noted that his mother was the "funniest and coolest" mother he could have asked for. In the caption, he also noted that his mother took care of him, his dad, and their entire family her entire life.

Lynn Ban’s only child concluded by writing how he would do everything he could to continue her legacy. He noted that he would ensure that Ban was “never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be.” As his final message to his mother, Sebastian shared how he would miss her forever and wrote, “I love you more than life itself, mum.”

Dorothy Wang pays her tribute to Lynn Ban. (Image via Instagram)

Besides Rihanna, Lynn’s Bling Empire: New York castmates, RuPaul’s Drag Race members, and other Hollywood insiders also paid tributes to the jewelry designer.

Reality star Dorothy Wang addressed Sebastian and in the comment section of the post, she said that she "would never forget" the way Lynn "lit up" when she spoke about her son. Wang called the designer a "true badass yet the kindest ray of light at the same time."

“We have never met but the way your mom lit up every time she spoke of you - I will never forget. I won't forget so many wonderful things about your mother. She was a true badass yet the kindest ray of light at the same time. Yes she loved her fashion and her looks, but what truly mattered most to her was always you and your father, her tribe. We are all heartbroken.”

Echoing similar emotions, singer Kali Uchis shared her “deepest condolences” with Ban’s family. Kali noted that while they were all strangers to each other, they admired Lynn Ban, stating that they will keep Sebastian in their "well-intentioned wishes always."

“Your mom looks at you with so much love, pride & joy. may her soul rest in peace knowing how loved she is by you too,” Uchis added.

Kali Uchis pays her tribute to Lynn Ban. (Image via Instagram)

Others who mourned the demise of Lynn include Michelle Visage, Aquaria, Detox, Jennifer Tilly, Debi Mazar, Matthew Mazur, Brian Atwood, and Jill Kargman.

Lynn Ban shared the news of her near-fatal brain bleed and emergency craniotomy, with her Instagram followers on December 30, 2024. She shared pictures of herself from the hospital bed with half of her head shaved and multiple surgical staples, she wrote that life could change “in a blink of an eye.”

The prominent jewelry designer mentioned going skiing with her family to Aspen, Colorado on December 24, 2024. She also explained that she had a crash that “would change my life.” She explained how she “caught a tip” and “face-planted” at the top of the mountain.

However, since she was wearing a helmet it didn’t immediately seem bad, and she was able to ski to the bottom. Subsequently, “erring on the side of caution,” Lynn got herself checked out by ski patrol for a concussion. Upon assessment, she was cleared.

She noted that she had a "bit of a headache" but assumed that it would be fine after lunch, even considering going back skiing later. However, she recalled how the paramedic suggested that she go get a CAT scan, saying that this was what saved her life.

Lynn Ban added that she and her husband went to a hospital in a taxi and after the scan, she was told that she had a brain bleed and needed to be "airlifted to the trauma hospital."

“Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side.”

Lynn Ban wrapped up by saying how she had a “long road of recovery ahead” but was grateful to have survived. She also expressed her gratitude to all those who helped her during her crisis. She also thanked God and shared how “blessed” she was to see a brand-new year.

Lynn Ban was from Singapore and spent nearly 25 years in the jewelry industry. She lived and worked across the world including in New York City, London, and Paris. Her work has been featured in fashion magazines including Vogue, ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, W Magazine, and V Magazine.

She appeared on the third season of Bling Empire which was released on Netflix in October 2022.

