Kali Uchis and Don Toliver welcome their first baby: Everything we know so far about their relationship

Singers Kali Uchis and Don Toliver have welcomed a baby boy, making a family of three.

The high-profile couple went public in 2021, have since made several appearances together, and have collaborated on a number of tracks.

The couple announced the birth of their son on March 14 through a heartwarming video montage on Instagram. A compilation of the sweet moments since the birth of their baby, they aptly captioned the post:

"You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver announced that they were expecting a baby back in January through a music video for Uchis’ song Tu Corazón Es Mio. The birth of their child has given rise to renewed interest in the talented pair’s relationship and marital status.

Here’s everything to know about Kali Uchis and Don Toliver’s relationship and their baby boy

Toliver and Uchis first sparked romance rumors in 2021 when they appeared in two music videos for Toliver’s songs What You Need and Drugs N Hella Melodies, which were shot close to Kali Uchis’s family home in Colombia.

Toliver confirmed their relationship shortly after in a July 2021 interview with W Magazine and specified that they are not “crazy public.” He said:

“I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation.”

Don Toliver also opened up about meeting some of Uchis’ family members during the trip.

Uchis and Toliver had first met through a mutual friend in Houston and had been dating for a while before the release of the music videos, as per Elle. Their partnership, however, is not just romantic.

The two are frequent collaborators and often feature in each other’s songs. In 2023, they featured together on the track Fantasy off of Kali Uchis’ album Red Moon in Venus.

She too has featured in two tracks for Don Toliver: Drugs N Hella Melodies and 4 Me.

While their relationship has been private, both Kali Uchis and Toliver have been vocal about their appreciation for each other in several interviews. In an interview with Hot 97’s radio show Nessa On Air, Don Toliver opened up about his favorite things about Uchis. He said:

“She’s just a good person, like, you know, a lot of people don’t really care about a lot, but she’s just like a genuinely great person and just has a good heart, and that it just goes a long way with me.”

In a March 2023 interview with Elle, Kali Uchis spoke about their mutual love for music and how they collaborate effortlessly.

“And we love listening to music together. That was one of the first ways we really bonded: We just showed each other a bunch of music. We have pretty much the same tastes, so it comes naturally.”

The two made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Grammys, where Kali Uchis was nominated for the best música urbana album for Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios).

The music power couple frequently travel together for work commitments and are each other’s biggest fans. However, their relationship is strictly out of the spotlight.

Kali Uchis spoke up about the difficulties of dating in the spotlight in an appearance on BigBoyTV YouTube on March 2023. She said:

“Being in a public relationship, it definitely has its moments. Where you’re like, ‘Omg, I wish everybody would shut the f--- up,’. We definitely try to keep our relationship as private as possible.”

After her 2024 album Orquídeas debuted at number one on Billboard's Top Latin Album Chart, Kali Uchis gave a shoutout to her and Don Toliver's upcoming baby. She said:

“Our first #1 album🥹grateful for the constant growth, in every way🫶& for all of you & your well wishes, in a world full of people that seek to tear others down. if anyone’s proud I hope baby will be so proud of all we are accomplishing together while in my belly.”

While the pair are not married as of now, their relationship is definitely going strong.