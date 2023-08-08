Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are expecting. The couple has two children together, a daughter Sienna and a son Win. Ciara also has a son Future from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Both Russell and Ciara took to their social media pages to share a video that the quarterback took himself.

In the video, Ciara is standing over a pool and only her silhouette can be seen. She then turns to reveal her growing baby bump. Both used lyrics from her recent single, "How We Roll" as the caption for their big announcement.

This news comes just a short time after the quarterback said that the couple wanted to have one more baby.

The news circulated fast around social media as fans of both Russell Wilson and Ciara were surprised:

Social media went crazy as Russell Wilson and Ciara announced that they are expecting baby number four

Russell Wilson serves as executive producer for a new Amazon series

NFL fans were mesmerized by Netflix's hit series "Quarterback." The show gave an inside glimpse into the lives of NFL quarterbacks and is already preparing for a second season. Will the hit show have some competition?

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson announced that he was the executive producer on a show called "God, Family, Football." The series, which follows Evangel Christian Academy during their 2022 season, will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The high school is considered a football powerhouse in the state of Louisiana and has won 14 state titles in the last 20 seasons. Viewers will get an inside look into their 2022 season.

The series will begin airing on the streaming platform beginning September 1, 2023.

Wilson and Ciara signed with Amazon Studios in 2021 on a multi-year deal. The contract stated that the couple would create new content for the streaming platform including scripted and non-scripted series and shows.

While the series is a completely different take than the Netflix special, it does give fans and viewers another look at the game.