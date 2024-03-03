Kylie Jenner debuts ‘Cosmic’ fragrance campaign, fans accuse her of copying Kali Uchis: "It's giving not original”

Kylie Jenner debuted her fragrance collection 'Cosmic' on Friday, March 1, 2024. Her campaign has sparked a debate among her fans on social media platforms. She was accused of copying Kali Uchis's style, and her visuals received a mixed reaction from netizens.

Fan Reaction on Kylie's image (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner is known for her successful beauty and cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She recently expanded her business into the 'fragrance' industry. The launch of 'Cosmic' marked her entry into the fragrance industry. It wasn't just the product that caught attention but the campaign that drew comparisons to Kali Uchis.

Social media platforms were filled with comments and comparisons. Netizens expressed their opinions on the alleged similarities between Kylie's 'Cosmic' campaign and visuals previously associated with Kali Uchis. Some went as far as claiming that the visuals lacked originality. They used phrases like "It's giving not original" to voice their concerns.

"Y'all realize she stole @kaliuchis idea right?": Kylie Jenner's fans flood social media with accusations of her copying Kali Uchis

Netizens expressed disappointment with Kylie Jenner's 'Cosmic' fragrance commercial, noting similarities in visuals and atmosphere to singer Kali Uchis' work. The backlash on social media-fueled discussions about originality in creative marketing, emphasizing the need for a unique identity.

Fan Reaction on Kylie's image (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Despite the buzz on social media, Kylie has yet to respond to these accusations. The backlash has triggered a wider discussion about originality and creative influence. The debate highlights the ongoing challenge of maintaining originality in pop culture.

Netizens took to social media platforms to express their opinions. Many pointed out striking similarities between Kylie's 'Cosmic' campaign and Kali Uchis' previous projects. The accusations revolved around the overall aesthetic, color schemes, and visual style of promotional ads.

Netizens suggested that the campaign lacked originality and creativity. Kylie Jenner's 'Cosmic' fragrance featured dreamy visuals with pastel hues. The campaign showcases a sense of fantasy and glamour. On the other hand, Kali Uchis is known for her distinctive style and unique aesthetic.

The accusation raises questions about the fine line between inspiration and imitation. While artists often draw inspiration from various sources, the challenge is presenting ideas. Netizens had a mixed reaction to the visuals for the 'Cosmic' fragrance campaign.

Fan Reaction on Kylie's image (Image via Instagram)

Fan Reaction on Kylie's image (Image via Instagram)

Read more: 7 Kylie Cosmetics must-haves for an easy makeup look

Kylie Jenner's new fragrance campaign for 'Cosmic' will be available for sale from March 7, 2024, on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.