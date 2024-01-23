7 Kylie Cosmetics must-haves for an easy makeup look

Kylie Cosmetics, founded by Kylie Jenner, a well-known figure from the Kardashian family, emerged onto the beauty scene with its famous Kylie lip kits on November 30, 2015. At the age of just 22, Kylie Jenner started her journey in the realm of makeup and skincare with her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and has been successful with product launches ever since, as they are loved by most beauty enthusiasts.

With a range of options available on the brand's website, choosing the right product can be a daunting task. But worry not, here is a list of 7 must-have Kylie Cosmetics products that every beauty enthusiast can add to their vanity.

Top 7 Kylie Cosmetics products to add to the makeup bag in 2024

Kylie Cosmetics products have been every makeup lover’s dream, but to help you choose the best, the Sportskeeda team has picked the most popular products from the brand:

Power Plush Longwear Foundation ($36)

Lip and cheek glow balm ($20)

Matte lip kit ($35)

Pressed Bronzing Powder ($20)

The bronze palette - eyeshadow palette ($32)

Kyliner brush tip liquid eyeliner pen ($19)

Kybrow pencil ($17)

1) Power Plush Longwear Foundation ($36)

This long-lasting hydrating foundation includes niacinamide, Centella Asiatica, and vitamin E. It lasts up to 12 hours and has medium, buildable coverage that seems weightless. This foundation blends into the skin's texture and blurs fine lines, pores, and texture. The finish of the product is an airbrushed satin finish that's not extremely dewy or matte, but just perfect in between. This foundation is available in 40 shades.

Power Plush Longwear Foundation is available on the brand's official website and Nordstrom's online store.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Medium coverage Weightless

2) Lip and cheek glow balm ($20)

The lip & cheek glow balm helps give a natural flush of color and has a radiant and silky finish. This glow balm is weightless and silky, and instantly melts into the skin while giving a buildable color. It is a vegan and cruelty-free product for those looking for a clean beauty addition to their makeup kit. It is easy to use, and beginners can easily blend this product with the help of a brush, beauty blender, or fingers, for that matter.

Lip and cheek glow balm is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Blendable Light hue Silky finish

3) Kylie Cosmetics matte lip kit ($35)

Matte lip kits by Kylie Cosmetics are the best-selling products from the brand and are considered an easy-to-go product for those who are beginning to venture into the world of makeup. This lip kit consists of a liquid lipstick and a lip liner that are highly pigmented and long-lasting for up to 8 hours. They have full coverage and an amazing color payoff with a smudge-free finish.

Matte Kylie lip kits are available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Long-lasting finish May be drying Matte finish

4) Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Bronzing Powder ($20)

The pressed bronzer helps warm up the complexion and skin tone of an individual with a smooth, matte, and velvety finish. The weightless and breathable formula of the product doesn't dry out the skin and is comfortable to wear.

Pressed Bronzing Powder is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Blendable Reapplication needed Matte finish

5) Kylie Cosmetics the bronze palette - eyeshadow palette ($32)

This is a bronze-pressed powder eyeshadow palette that contains 10 highly pigmented shades. These shades contain two finishes - matte and metallic that will help beginners create easy looks and deliver a good color payoff to create multiple eye looks, such as a smokey eye or a shimmery eye.

The bronze-pressed powder eyeshadow palette is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Highly pigmented Limited color options Velvet finish

6) Kyliner brush tip liquid eyeliner pen ($19)

This liquid eyeliner pen is known for its water-resistant formula and color payoff. It helps deliver a long-lasting finish. The fine brush tip of the liquid eyeliner pen creates a precise and perfect winged eyeliner look.

Kyliner brush tip liquid eyeliner pen is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Water-resistant formula Dries out quickly Long-lasting

7) Kybrow pencil ($17)

This eyebrow pencil helps makeup beginners create defined and natural-looking eyebrows easily with its ultra-fine tip. The tip helps create hair-like strokes, and the spoolie at the end helps comb the messy eyebrow hair. It is ideal for spot filling and detailing of eyebrows and has a cruelty-free as well as vegan formula.

Kybrow pencil is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Ultra fine tip Might be reapplication Vegan formula

These 7 must-have products from the brand are recommended by the SportsKeeda team to add to every beginner's makeup bag as they help in the easy application of products and are blendable by formula. Kylie Jenner is highly praised for creating such a fabulous collection of makeup and skincare products by many beauty enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is special about Kylie Jenner's beauty brand?

Their products are known for their vegan and cruelty-free formulations that help in creating easy applications due to their blendable nature.

2) Are Kylie products safe?

Yes, all products have been tested by a board-certified dermatologist, and they are cruelty-free and vegan by nature. They have passed all the tests required for safety testing.

3) How was Kylie Cosmetics started?

In 2014, Kylie Jenner founded the company with the help of her mother, Kris Jenner, and partnered with Seed Beauty, a retail and product development company. She first launched her Kylie lip kits in 2015.