11 Best waterproof eyebrow pencils to keep the brows on fleek

The best waterproof eyebrow pencils keep the eyebrows on fleek. It may be a simple makeup application, that one might want to skip but drawing and filling in the eyebrows helps enhance the entire look making them thick, defined, and natural looking.

Best waterproof eyebrow pencils are makeup tools that help shape and define eyebrows. They're designed to stay put even when one comes into contact with water, like rain or sweat. This means the eyebrows will stay in place and look good despite any moisture, making them a reliable choice for long-lasting, smudge-free brows.

With the best waterproof eyebrow pencils, one can sculpt their eyebrows to change their makeup look altogether. Don't know which one to buy? Don't worry! Here are 11 waterproof eyebrow pencils that will level up the eyebrow game for every individual.

Best waterproof eyebrow pencils to keep the brows on fleek

1) Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Definer ($26)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer is a popular eyebrow pencil known for its triangular tip, allowing for easy precision and filling. The formula is long-lasting, offering a natural and defined look for well-shaped eyebrows.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

2) L'OREAL Paris Brow Stylist Definer Ultra-fine top shaping pencil - Brunette ($10.99)

L'OREAL Paris Brow Stylist Definer Ultra-fine top shaping pencil - Brunette (Image via L'OREAL Paris's official website)

L'OREAL Paris Brow Stylist Definer is an ultra-fine top-shaping pencil in the shade Brunette. This waterproof eyebrow pencil is designed for easy and precise eyebrow shaping, offering a long-lasting and natural look for well-defined brows.

L'OREAL Paris Brow Stylist Definer is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

3) iMethod Liquid Eyebrow Pen - Black ($13.97)

iMethod Liquid Eyebrow Pen in Black is a precision tool for achieving well-defined eyebrows. With its liquid formula and fine-tip applicator, it allows for easy and precise application, ensuring a natural and long-lasting look.

iMethod Liquid Eyebrow Pen in Black is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

4) e.l.f. Essential Instant Lift Brow Pencil - Neutral Brown($3)

e.l.f. Essential Instant Lift Brow Pencil in Neutral Brown is a versatile eyebrow pencil that offers quick and easy application. With a built-in spoolie brush, it helps shape and define brows, while the neutral brown shade complements various hair colors for a natural look.

e.l.f. Essential Instant Lift Brow Pencil is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

5) MAC Shape + Shade Brow Tint ($24)

MAC Shape + Shade Brow Tint is a versatile eyebrow product that combines a pencil and a powder in one. It allows for precise shaping and filling, offering a convenient and efficient solution for achieving well-defined and natural-looking brows.

MAC Shape + Shade Brow Tint is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

6) Sephora Collection Waterproof Eyebrow Pencils ($12)

Sephora Collection Waterproof Eyebrow Pencils are one of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils designed to shape and define eyebrows. Their water-resistant formula ensures long-lasting wear, staying smudge-free even in contact with water. They are ideal for maintaining polished brows in various conditions.

Sephora Collection Waterproof Eyebrow Pencils are available on Sephora's online store.

7) Maybelline Waterproof Microblading Pen ($11.99)

Maybelline Waterproof Microblading Pen is one of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils that combines the precision of microblading with the convenience of a pen. This waterproof pen allows for precise and long-lasting eyebrow definition, making it easy to achieve natural-looking, well-defined brows that resist smudging.

Maybelline Waterproof Microblading Pen is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

8) Benefit Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil ($25.15)

Benefit Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil is one of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils for easy and quick eyebrow shaping. With its user-friendly design and precise tip, it allows for effortless application, making it a go-to choice for achieving well-defined brows. Benefit Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store and Amazon.

9) Milani Stay Put Brow Sculpting Micro Pencil ($9.99)

Milani Stay Put Brow Sculpting Micro Pencil (Image via Milani Cosmetic's official website)

Milani Stay Put Brow Sculpting Micro Pencil is one of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils that is designed for shaping and defining brows. With a waterproof formula, it ensures long-lasting wear, making it an ideal choice for achieving well-groomed and smudge-free eyebrows.

Milani Stay Put Brow Sculpting Micro Pencil is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

10) IT Cosmetics Mini Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil ($26)

IT Cosmetics Mini Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil is one of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils that is designed for easy application and shaping. With a universal shade, it adapts to various brow colors, providing a natural look. Its mini size makes it convenient for on-the-go touch-ups.

IT Cosmetics Mini Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

11) YENSA Defining Brow Pencil ($28)

YENSA Defining Brow Pencil is one of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils that is specifically crafted to shape and define eyebrows with precision. Known for its waterproof formula, this pencil ensures long-lasting and smudge-free brows, providing a reliable solution for maintaining a polished look in any environment.

YENSA Defining Brow Pencil is available on the brand's official website.

If anyone is tired of worrying about smudged or faded brows, the above-mentioned best waterproof eyebrow pencils are the secret weapon they have been searching for. Embrace the confidence that comes with knowing the eyebrows will stay on point, rain or shine, and make every day a good brow day with the simple, yet transformative, magic of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) How can one make their eyebrows waterproof?

Achieving waterproof brows is best accomplished with dedicated waterproof brow products such as pencils, pens, or mascaras; however, if the existing brow products lack water resistance, a coat or two of The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler can provide a reliable finishing touch to ensure long-lasting, smudge-free results.

2) How do you remove waterproof eyebrow pencil?

Oil-based removers effortlessly eliminate makeup, including mascara, eyeshadow, and waterproof brow products, providing an effective solution for easy and thorough makeup removal.

3) How long does an eyebrow pencil last?

The lifespan of a high-quality eyebrow pencil typically ranges from three to six months, influenced by factors such as frequency of use and the amount of product applied during each use.