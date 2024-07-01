What happened during Taylor Swift’s Dublin concert? Backup dancer helps the ‘Fortnight’ crooner resume performance swiftly after a glitch

During her second Eras Tour concert in Dublin, Taylor Swift encountered an unexpected technical glitch that left her momentarily stranded mid-performance. The incident occurred on June 29, 2024, while the singer was performing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived at Aviva Stadium.

The mishap happened when the mechanical platform Taylor Swift was performing on failed to retract as planned, leaving the star stuck on the elevated platform. As fans looked on, it was backup dancer Jan Ravnik who quickly came to the rescue.

Dressed in a matching all-white ensemble, Ravnik approached Swift's platform as soon as his own had descended, assisting her down with ease.

Footage captured by fans shows Taylor Swift smiling as Ravnik helped her to the ground, showcasing their professionalism in handling the situation. Without missing a beat, Swift and Ravnik returned to their routine, continuing the performance as planned.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The incident, though unexpected, was managed well that it barely disrupted the flow of the concert, much to the delight of the audience. The concert continued without further issues, and Taylor Swift completed her setlist, including the Tortured Poets Department section.

Taylor Swift’s highlights from Eras tour in Dublin

Taylor Swift’s Dublin leg of the Eras Tour concert was a full house event. She showcased her latest track, Clara Bow, from the new album Tortured Poets Department. Swift dedicated her acoustic set to Stevie Nicks, celebrating their decade-long friendship.

Expand Tweet

The final tour stop at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Sunday, June 30, saw not just Stevie Nicks in attendance but also actor Julia Roberts and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Roberts and Kelce were seen conversing in the VIP tent while Swift performed.

During the concert, Taylor Swift was captured hugging a fan and gifting her the iconic 22 hat on stage. She dedicated a dance to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, by mimicking his signature archer move. The moment went viral which was during her performance of Midnight Rain from the Midnights album.

The sold-out Dublin shows saw a record 150,000 fans over 3 nights. On Sunday, Swift expressed her gratitude, announcing that her tour was the first to sell out the Aviva Stadium for three consecutive nights. Fans gathered inside and around Lansdowne Road to witness Swift's performance.

Expand Tweet

Swift received a 3-minute ovation on Friday night, highlighting the audience's appreciation for her 3-hour-long concert. Her dancer, Kameron N Saunders, brought a touch of local flavor by quipping Irish phrases like “bleedin eejit” during We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

He also used phrases like “Pog mo thoin” on Friday and “The Neck of Ye” on Saturday in place of Swift’s usual “Like Ever” line. Reflecting on her music, Swift mused which of her Eras albums was the “most Irish,” concluding it was Folklore.

She shared that the album, written early in the pandemic, evokes imagery of a green and mossy landscape reminiscent of Ireland. Swift noted that Folklore is about storytelling, a craft at which the Irish excel.

Swift’s next performances will be at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena from Thursday, July 4 to Saturday, July 6. She will then continue her tour through Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria before returning to the UK for 5 nights at Wembley Stadium in London in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback