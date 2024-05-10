What happened to YBN Nahmir? Rapper thanks fans for prayers as he talks about dying and coming back alive

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, rapper YBN Nahmir stated on social media that he had "died and came back alive" earlier that day after experiencing a seizure.

Through a series of posts on his Instagram story, Nahmir disclosed his health scare, urging his fans to "pray" for him. The rapper shared two videos on his story, one featuring the hospital's emergency wing and another showing him lying on a hospital bed. In his second story, he captioned, "I just really had a seizure TF."

YBN Nahmir reveals that he had a seizure on his Instagram story on May 9 (Image via Instagram/@ybnnahmir)

Hours later, the rapper returned to his Instagram story to thank his fans for checking up on him. He revealed that he had been performing back-to-back shows and "getting drunk everyday." YBN Nahmir wrote:

"Shoutout who everybody been check in on me all day. Been over working myself doing shows bac 2 bac... Getting drunk everyday. Deada** died & came back alive this morning. I genuinely give a f*ck about every single one of you! THANK YOU! - FOE."

YBN Nahmir's Instagram Story dated May 9, 2024 (Image via Instagram/@ybnnahmir)

YBN Nahmir released his debut single, Rubbin Off the Pant, in 2017, which made it to No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper's debut studio album, Visionland, was released in 2021. Additionally, he is the founder of the hip-hop collective, YBN (Young Boys N**gas) in Birmingham, Alabama.

YBN Nahmir admitted to 'struggling with an alcohol addiction' in the past

On March 21, 2022, YBN Nahmir took to X to share his struggle with alcohol addiction through a series of posts. In the first of his series of posts, he wrote:

"Alright y’all, I feel like it’s best for me to just get this out my system. For 3 years I’ve been struggling with an alcoholic addiction. I’ve changed so much due to it, & not in the right ways. I’ve pushed so many of my love ones away & the people I care about because of it…"

The rapper explained that he "tried to slow down" and stop himself from "drinking." He mentioned that the challenge for him then was "to get clean." He mentioned:

"I’ve constantly tried to slow down / stop myself from drinking, but it’s not easy at all. This year I want a new challenged & the challenge is for me to get clean. I never knew addiction was this hard. Before hand it was easy for me to block it out, but now it’s taking a toll.."

YBN Nahmir admitted that he wanted to "get help" in the form of therapy or rehab. He apologized to his fans because he "slipped" and would like to "get his family back." He wrote:

"It’s just been a lot going on in my life behind close doors that I leave off the internet. The only thing I wanna do now in life is get help, therapy or even rehab. To feel like myself again & get my family back. I’m sorry y’all. I slipped."

The rapper also had a message for those "struggling with addiction." He said he earlier believed it was some "normal sh*t," but it is "one of the worst feelings ever." He said:

"If you’re struggling with addiction it’s best to seek help. That’s all I’m trying to do. I use to think this was just some 'normal sh*t' until I realized I’m NOT THE SAME ANYMORE. Sh*t is one of the worst feelings ever."

Nahmir deleted the posts on his X account later but mentioned that he had been 'getting drunk everyday' in his recent post following his seizure (as quoted previously).