What inspired Billy McFarland’s Fyre Festival? Everything to know as the controversial brand launches Fyre Hotels

On Monday, June 2, Fyre Festival shared an announcement through their Instagram, revealing that they've broadened their business horizons to include a the Fyre Hotels experience. The new launch was revealed alongside the news of an upcoming pop-up, which will be reporetedly hosted at the Coral View Utila in Honduras' Bay Islands between September 3 and 10, 2025.

Following the announcement, Fyre Festival also launched a new website for the new venture, Fyre Hotels. The home page of the website consists a statement detailing the inspiration behind Fyre. It reads:

"The inspiration for FYRE started in 2013 when a software engineer and hobbyist pilot challenged Billy to leave NYC and to try and fly a small plane from NYC to a remote Caribbean island."

It further goes on to say:

"Along the way, Billy overshot, ran out of gas, and was saved by a landing strip on a remote island. The magic of the island created a legend that quickly spread back home. These trips grew from a single engine propeller plane with four crazy entrepreneurs to the talent lead and adventure infused trips that became FYRE Festival."

The announcement comes months after Billy McFarland, founder of the Fyre brand, revealed that he was selling the Fyre Festival to "an operator that can fully realize its vision."

McFarland also announced that he was stepping away from the brand, adding that he envisioned a "clear path for operators and entrepreneurs with strong domain expertise to build FYRE into a global force in entertainment, media, fashion, CPG, and more".

Fyre Festival's upcoming pop-up experience is built for "adventurers, creators, and the curious"

The homepage of Fyre Hotels' website also talked about its upcoming pop-up, claiming that it will be an experience "built for adventurers, creators, and the curious."

It added:

"We’re not chasing luxury. We’re chasing stories. Our trip is about deep dives, street food, late night bonfires, and waking up to something unexpected. This location is the essence of beauty, energy, and potential for adventure."

Per the website, the pop-up experience includes a private room with breakfast, day boat excursions, guided snorkeling and hikes, kayaking, beach fitness sessions, and bonfire parties. It also promises a private dock, Fyre guest merchandise, and "exclusive surprise moments".

As far as the Fyre Hotels are concerned, the venture's website has opened sales for its hotel packages, with pricing starting from $199.53 per day (for a couple), bringing the total week-long stay to nearly $1,400. The most expensive packages, as of now, cost $500 for two people.

Per NME, Billy McFarland is also a part of the promotion of the Fyre Hotel experience, hinting at his expected presence in the upcoming pop-up event through an Instagram post.

Fyre Festival was initially launched to promote the company's Fyre app, which was dedicated to booking music talent. The first festival was scheduled to take place in April and May 2017, but was ultimately cancelled following chaos and controversy. A year later, McFarland had pleaded guilty to wire fraud for defrauding investors and ticket holders and was sentenced to six years in prison.

