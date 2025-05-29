5 brands endorsed by BTS' Jin: Gucci, Fred, and more

BTS' Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin, made his official debut as one of the members of the band on June 13, 2013. The band released the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool through BigHit Entertainment. The artist has expertise in singing and songwriting. Subsequently, he made his debut as a soloist in October 2022 with the single The Astronaut.

Featuring BTS' Jin (Image via Weverse)

He was enlisted as an active duty soldier on December 13, 2022, at the Yeoncheon army base located in the North Gyeonggi Province. Following the completion of his basic training, he joined the 5th Infantry Division in January 2023, where he was appointed as an assistant training instructor. Later, he was discharged from duty on June 12, 2024.

Following his discharge, he was selected as the ambassador and face of many renowned brands, including Gucci, Fred, and more.

Gucci, Fred, Alo Yoga, and other brands endorsed by BTS' Jin

1) BTS' Jin was appointed as the global brand ambassador for Gucci

Featuring Jin as the global brand ambassador for Gucci (Image via Gucci/Instagram)

On August 8, 2025, the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci appointed BTS' Jin as the global brand ambassador through an Instagram post. The Maison welcomed the artist with a warm message. They added:

"I am very excited to welcome Jin as Global Brand Ambassador. His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique. He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honored to share this journey with him. Welcoming Jin from BTS to the Gucci family as our new Global Brand Ambassador."

2) Fred named BTS' Jin as its new global brand ambassador

Featuring Running Wild singer (Image via @jin/Instagram)

On July 8, 2024, BTS' Jin was appointed as the new global brand ambassador for the jewelry and timepiece brand Fred. The Maison announced on the official website. They mentioned:

"As a true generational symbol, he has made a global impact with his talent and personality, continuing to inspire millions of fans worldwide. Both considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humor, the eternal lover of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED."

They further added:

"Jin's radiant personality and contemporary, casual chic style chimes with the modernity and individuality of Maison FRED creations. His collaboration with The Sunshine Jeweler promises to shine with a unique sparkle."

3) BTS' Jin was announced as the new face of Alo Yoga

Featuring Jin in Alo Yoga (Image via @alo/Instagram)

On October 17, 2024, American premium athletic apparel brand Alo Yoga announced through its website that BTS' Jin would be their newest global ambassador. Upon the selection as the new face of the brand, the Running Wild Singer stated that his values aligned with them and added:

"This partnership with Alo means a lot to me because it aligns with values I personally hold close. Alo isn’t just about clothing; it’s about embracing a lifestyle centered on well-being, mindfulness, and balance."

He further elaborated:

"As someone who values taking care of both my body and mind, working with a brand that encourages people to move with intention and live with purpose feels really meaningful. It’s a chance for me to connect with a community that believes in living fully, staying grounded, and being present — principles I try to live by in my own life and music."

4) BTS' Jin was selected as the first male brand ambassador for Laneige

Jin for Laneige (Image via @Laneige_kr/X)

On September 30, 2024, the South Korean beauty and cosmetics brand Laneige announced that Jin was selected as their first male brand ambassador. He was featured in the latest campaign promoting its bestselling skin cream toner and moisturizer. Upon the appointment, the artist stated, as translated by Billboard:

"I am truly delighted to become a brand ambassador for a brand that is loved by so many people around the world. I am thrilled to start my beauty journey with Laneige, and eager to share what we have in store."

5) BTS' Jin was announced as the newest brand ambassador for Jin Ramyun

Featuring Jin (Image via @jin/Instagram)

The South Korean manufacturing company Ottogi announced Jin as its newest brand ambassador. They appointed him as the face of their ramen brand, Jin Ramen or Jin Ramyun.

In recent news, the food and beverage brand launched a global campaign for the Jin Ramyun to increase the market reach and brand visibility domestically. The campaign began on February 26, 2025.

Jin released his second extended play, Echo, on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music.

