What jail is Tory Lanez in? Incarcerated rapper's team reveals he is in "good spirits" after being stabbed 14 times by another inmate

Rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in prison. The news, first reported by TMZ, was confirmed by his team in an Instagram post shared on Monday, May 12, adding that the rapper was in "good spirits."

Lanez is currently serving a ten-year sentence at California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi for shooting fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. Citing "a rep for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation," TMZ reported that a fellow inmate stabbed Peterson in the housing unit of the institution around 7:20 a.m.

Further, citing a "source," the outlet initially reported that Tory Lanez was rushed to a local hospital in Bakersfield. This remains unconfirmed. Details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Last week, Tory Lanez announced he finished recording for his upcoming album, adding it would drop this summer

In Monday's Instagram post, Tory Lanez's team confirmed that the rapper suffered fourteen stab wounds. This included seven to his back, four to the torso, two to the back of his head, and one to the left of his face. The injuries caused both his lungs to collapse, and he was temporarily placed on a breathing apparatus. It continued to say that Peterson was "now breathing on his own," adding:

"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through."

The IG message noted that the rapper thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

According to an article by Variety, the perpetrator allegedly used a "self-made shank" to stab the Say It hitmaker.

Just last week, Tory Lanez took to his Instagram to share a carousel of pictures. This included one of himself looking buff alongside others. The post suggested that he finished recording his upcoming album and would be out this summer, writing:

"2ND ALBUM 100 % RECORDED, MIXED & MASTERED. NEW ALBUM. NEW GENRE : SLUTTY BASS. SUMMER 2025."

Notably, "2nd album" here refers to the second project entirely recorded in prison. The first was PETERSON (eight overall), which came out this March. The latter album featured twenty tracks, including T.D.F x LA County Jail, in which the Canadian artist suggested Chris Brown was the only celebrity friend who helped him financially while in prison.

Pedro Calderon Michel, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told CNN that the stabbing was being investigated by the prison facility as well as the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Tory Lanez was incarcerated after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her foot back in 2020. The case stemmed from a drunken roadside argument involving the two rappers and Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris, which led to the shooting.

In December 2022, the court convicted Peterson on felony counts of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a gun. The rapper maintained his innocence, and his legal team appealed the conviction. A judge denied the motion in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Megan was granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez in January. The Mamushi hitamker claimed Peterson had been harassing her from behind bars and accused him of employing third-party "bloggers" to defame her.

