What does Jay-Z have to do with the Super Bowl? Rapper explains why Bad Bunny was picked to headline the 2026 halftime show 

Jay-Z and Roc Nation announced Bad Bunny as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, September 28. The Puerto Rican rapper will perform at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

Roc Nation has been deciding the artists for the Super Bowl Halftime Shows since their deal with the NFL in 2019. Jay-Z, who founded Roc Nation, is the “live music entertainment strategist” for the NFL and is also tasked with assisting in social-justice reform initiatives.

Last year, they picked Kendrick Lamar to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The rapper performed at the show on February 9, with SZA featuring as well, and it received immense praise from fans and critics alike. This year, Roc Nation has announced Bad Bunny as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In a statement, Jay-Z said about the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter (h/t Rolling Stone):

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, finished his residency in Puerto Rico on September 21. He will now embark on a world tour with his January 2025 album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Producer Jesse Collins on how Jay-Z and Roc Nation choose artists for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame (Image Source: Getty)

In September 2024, Super Bowl halftime producer Jesse Collins spoke to Variety about the Halftime Show. He explained that Jay-Z makes the final decision on which artist will headline the event, as he said:

“It’s a decision that Jay makes. Since we’ve been onboard with that show, he’s made it every year, and it’s been amazing. He’s always picked right."

In September 2024, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Notably, Lil Wayne had expressed his disappointment with the decision, as the show was in his hometown of New Orleans. However, Collins said about the decision:

"We love Wayne. There’s always Vegas odds on who’s going to get to perform it. But I think we’re going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody’s going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show.”

Eventually, Lamar's performance was a major hit. He also won the Outstanding Music Direction award for the show at the Creative Emmy Awards 2025.

Bad Bunny opens up after being selected for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Following the announcement on Sunday, September 28, Bad Bunny shared a post on his Instagram account where he's sitting on a goalpost on a beach. He also said in a statement:

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Bad Bunny has notably not included North America in his World Tour due to the mass deportation of Latinos. However, he will be performing in California at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year.

