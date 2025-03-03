Liam Payne's family responded to the tribute honoring the former One Direction star in the 45th edition of the BRIT Awards on Saturday, March 1, at The O2 Arena in London. They also reflected on the challenges they faced due to media scrutiny in the wake of his passing.

Ad

On October 16, 2024, the 31-year-old passed away after reportedly falling from a third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As per reports from the Argentinian prosecutor's office, Liam Payne's death was due to extensive internal and external bleeding and multiple traumas.

During Saturday's BRIT Award ceremony, host Jack Whitehall announced that it was time to honor “a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world.” It was followed by a tribute video.

Ad

Trending

Liam Payne's family has reportedly issued a statement in response to the tribute at the BRIT Awards ceremony. As per a report from NME, they described his passing as a matter of "tremendous grief" to his close ones. The statement read:

“This weekend, at the Brit Awards, Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over. We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world.”

Ad

Liam Payne's family also criticized the role of the media during the aftermath of Payne's death. The statement especially focused on the plight of his seven-year-old son, Bear Payne.

“The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam’s son, who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience. The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so," it continued.

Ad

The family's statement concluded by recognizing the investigation carried out by the Argentinian authorities. It also stated that his family has accepted the Court of Appeal's verdict to drop all charges.

A closer look at Liam Payne's tribute at the 2025 BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2025 - Show - Source: Getty

Liam Payne's friend, Jack Whitehall, returned to host the 2025 BRIT Awards on Saturday for the first time since 2021.

Ad

As the ceremony neared its conclusion, the actor and comedian took the stage to announce the commencement of Liam Payne's tribute:

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away,” he said. "He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

Ad

Whitehall's speech was followed by the video montage, backed by the band's 2012 song, Little Things. It started with a photo of Payne as a child, winking at the camera in a red t-shirt. This was followed by moments from the One Direction hitmaker's teenage years and family. It also showed the singer meeting the Queen.

"I hope my singing today brings some people some enjoyment," the deceased superstar said in the clip.

Ad

Watch the video below:

Ad

Following the broadcast of Payne's tribute, Louis Tomlinson thanked BRIT Awards on X, writing:

“Beautiful tribute. Miss you always brother x.”

Payne was a regular BRIT Award winner along with his One Direction bandmates. He has won seven of them in his career and was also nominated for his solo works Strip That Down (with Quavo) and For You (with Rita Ora).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE