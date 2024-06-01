What did Lil Zay Osama do? Rapper pleads guilty after leaving his loaded gun in Uber 

Rapper Lil Zay Osama pleaded guilty to possessing a modified handgun in a Brooklyn Federal courtroom on Thursday (May 30) and now runs the risk of facing some serious time in federal prison.

Originally named Isaiah Dukes, Lil Zay Wayne admitted to possessing a 40-caliber Glock pistol that he left in an Uber ride on September 29, 2022. Upon discovery, the Uber driver reported the case to the police.

Although the maximum prison time for the crime is stated to be 10 years, federal guidelines have suggested a sentence of 21 to 27 months for the accused.

Lil Zay Osama's crime and his admission of guilt

As per the New York Daily News, Lil Zay Osama and his friends were traveling from Manhattan to Queens via an Uber on September 29, 2022, when the cab driver allegedly noticed them handling a gun. Although the driver didn't say anything, Osama forgot his gun and left it in the cab.

It was later reported that Lil Zay Osama was carrying a fully loaded Glock pistol that had been modified to function like an automatic machine gun. It had a device that was attached to the back of the gun, making it fire several rounds with a single trigger press.

The rapper's case was in limbo for a long time and was even dismissed without prejudice shortly after September 30, 2022. However, the court allowed the prosecutors to revisit it at a later date if they wanted. In January 2024, the feds reignited the case and charged him with illegal possession of unregistered firearms.

According to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office on January 24, 2024, the officials in charge of the case announced an indictment describing Lil Zay Osama's crime:

"As alleged, Dukes brought a machinegun into our District, and then dangerously left it in the back of a rideshare. This Office, together with our law enforcement partners, will continue to work diligently to protect our communities from such dangerous weapons," commented United States Attorney Breon Peace.

ATF Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Tommy Kolagrios further stated the illegality of possessing an unregistered machine gun and how it adversely affects society.

"Machineguns have no place on the streets of our communities. They are weapons intended to kill and injure with maximum effect, with the shooter often firing uncontrollably and indiscriminately. They pose a significant danger to both the public and law enforcement," he stated.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, Osama finally admitted to possessing illegal firearms and pleaded guilty.

“I knowingly possessed a firearm that was a machine gun in Queens County on Sept. 29, 2022. I know that it was wrong and against the law,” said Lil Zay Osama. (via New York Daily News)

Lil Zay Osama is currently housed in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, and his sentencing date has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Osama has had a run-in with the law. The rapper has had a criminal record since his teenage years, which includes battery, robbery, possession of illegal firearms, and many other offenses.

Lil Zay Osama was arrested for theft and weapons possession on December 13, 2023

Lil Zay Osama was arrested for possession of weapons and theft on December 13, 2023. According to HipHopDX, the 26-year-old was charged with possessing a loaded machine gun and stealing goods worth between $10,000 and $100,000. Another firearm with a defaced serial number was also found in his possession.

A Fox 32 Chicago report stated that the police spotted Osama and his two friends, Jeremiah Dawson and Travon Garland, on December 13, 2023, in a Chicago suburb.

At the same time, the police got a report of "a vehicle connected to a man who is suspected to be part of an investigation into an armed robbery at a jewelry store in New York."

The police began chasing Osama and his friends, who broke several laws by doing illegal maneuvers with the car. At one point, the police department even had to engage a helicopter to catch the three.

“Police found a loaded Glock 29 with a laser, an extended magazine and a switch that converts the weapon into a fully automatic machine gun and a loaded Glock 19 with a fifty-round drum magazine and a defaced serial number inside the Dodge,” reported Fox 32.

Moreover, Osama was found wearing a necklace worth $90,000, which was also connected to the New York jewelry store robbery.