What did Melle Mel say about Eminem? Diss track revisited as latter references beef on latest song Tobey

Melle Mel and Eminem have been involved in a dispute since 2022 after the former said in an interview with The Art of Dialogue that the rapper was successful since he was white. Mel said during the conversation:

"He's white. So now if Eminem was another n*gga like all the rest of us, would he be top five on that list when a n*gga that could rhyme just as good as him is 35?"

While they responded to each other through two different diss tracks, Eminem's latest song, Tobey, also featured references to Mel. Also known as Marshall Bruce Mathers III, he can be heard rapping in Tobey:

""Melle Mel shouldn't get no reply" (Why?) "That man is a legend," b*tch, so am I (Haha, yeah), And anyone else who thinks it'd be wise and easy as pie, To beat me and tries, can treat me just like poison (What?), they can eat me and die (Hehe)."

Tobey will feature in Marshall's upcoming album titled The Death of Slim Shady, set to release on July 12, 2024. The music video for his collaboration with Babytron will debut on Friday, July 5.

A trailer for the album was released on July 2, gaining attention on social media. The trailer depicts a woman giving birth in a delivery room, where the baby's unsettling transformation unfolds, causing panic among hospital staff before revealing the album's title.

Melle Mel and Eminem targeted each other on two different tracks: Dispute and other details explained

As mentioned, the rappers' beef started around two years ago when Melle Mel shared a statement about Eminem in a conversation. Although the former managed to grab the 48th spot on the list of the Greatest Rappers of All Time selected by Billboard, Marshall remained on the 5th.

Mel said that Marshall was given the position since he was white and his condition would have been different if he was a "n*gga." He added:

"The point is this. If I was white, I'd be greater than Elvis. N*ggas would be like, 'Melle Mel is greater than Elvis.'"

Marshall then rapped a few verses on the single Realest, by Ez Mil, as a response to Mel's words about his skin color. The lyrics stated:

"My skin color's still working against me / 'Cause second I should be none / Being white ain't why they put me at five / It's why they can't put me at one."

Melle released a music video titled Melle Mel's Response to Eminem's Latest Diss through his YouTube channel. He heavily criticized Marshall in the track and even addressed the latter's history with drug use. Mel said in the song:

"I would give you a pound, but I'd break your hand / I got a lawyer so white, he will take your land / Yo, check your man, come and look at your friend / 'Cause I think that Eminem is popping pills again!"

Melle Mel admitted that he chose the wrong words for his video

Although Eminem and Melle Mel's dispute was a trending topic in the headlines, the latter eventually shared a lengthy statement on social media, stating that he was not being careful while choosing the words for his response. Back in 2023, Mel said that he takes "full responsibility for the misjudgment" and continued:

"I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight. It has become evident that Eminem's dedicated and passionate fan base stands unwaveringly by his side, which is a testament to their genuine admiration and loyalty – a truly commandable aspect."

He additionally stated that he was wrong to say that Marshall's success was a result of his skin color. Furthermore, Mel wrote that he intended to create an "environment characterized by respect in every facet of my endeavors" and sent his best wishes to Eminem for being recognized while the latter gave a speech during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

