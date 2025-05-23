What is Pump Faking? Term explained as Papoose files a "Complaint for Divorce" after calling out Remy Ma's alleged lies from her recent IG live

Papoose, whose real name is Shamele Mackie, recently hit back at his estranged wife Remy Ma by reportedly filing a "Complaint for Divorce" after the latter discussed their relationship in an 80-minute Instagram Live on May 22, 2025.

The rapper also claimed that Remy Ma had lied about their relationship during her live, where she accused him of stalling their divorce despite being separated since May 2022.

Hours after Remy Ma's Instagram Live, Papoose took to his Instagram profile to share an email notifying him about filing his "Complaint for Divorce."

In the post's caption, he wrote that it was "so easy" to file for divorce and that Remy Ma could have done it, implying she chose not to do so. He also added #pumpfaking in the caption, writing,

"This was so easy to file for divorce. Why hasn’t she done it ? #pumpfaking."

For the unversed, "Pump Faking" is an American term used in basketball and football. As per the Cambridge Dictionary, it refers to the act of a player deceiving their opponent "by pretending to throw the ball in a particular direction, or by pretending to move in a particular direction."

During her Instagram Live, Remy Ma had claimed that she was breathing "so freely" after her marriage with Papoose ended.

Remy Ma also said she felt sorry for "ol' girl," which many assumed referred to professional boxer Claressa Shields, currently dating Papoose.

“I’ve never breathed so freely. I couldn’t take it anymore. I said, ‘Hey, this isn’t what it is. You can’t keep doing this.'' People would cry if they knew the truth. I feel sorry for ol’ girl. I feel sorry for her because I know the circles that’s being ran and wrapped around over there. I would cry. I feel bad,” Remy Ma had said during her Instagram Live.

Exploring Papoose's Instagram post and Remy Ma's response

In the caption of his recent Instagram post, Papoose claimed that he had previously refrained from filing for a divorce for the sake of the couple's daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, born in 2018.

"When two individuals behave like civilized adults. You can get a divorce peacefully/privately. And that was my intentions. But when a person wants to be bitter, & clout chase. It turns into a circus. Which can lead to an embarrassment for my child. You just lied for a hour straight. But actions speak louder than lies. You just called me YESTERDAY trying to get back with me. And I said NO!" Papoose said.

Following his Instagram post, the rapper also went on Instagram Live to insinuate that Remy Ma had allegedly cheated on him multiple times during their marriage.

"Initially, when it transpired, which was 2022, when she started dealing with the lame — but that wasn't the first time I caught her cheating. I've caught her cheating numerous times since she's been home ... You had the audacity to mention my child and you had the audacity to mention me not seeing my daughter whenever. Since I left, she has not allowed me to see my daughter. She's been straight miserable," he said.

Following this, Remy Ma went on another Instagram Live session, where she denied Papoose's claims that she had tried to mend her relationship with him.

She also dubbed Papoose an "emotional creature" and turned his accusations back on him, accusing him of being the clout chaser and claiming that she was the one who decided to remain silent for their daughter.

“This man is a liar. I was just trying to get back with you yesterday? Get back with what? Get back with what? Why the fuck would I be trying to get back with you, sir? Stop lying to these people," she said.

Remy Ma and Papoose have been married since 2008, months after the former started serving her sentence for a shooting incident in 2007. They became parents to a daughter in 2018. However, news of a fracture in their relationship circulated in 2024 after the two accused each other of cheating.

Papoose is currently dating Claressa Shields, while Remy Ma is in a relationship with rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

