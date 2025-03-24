Atlanta rapper Quez 2RR, born Terrell Monquez Searcy, recently pleaded guilty to possessing a machine gun in a US District Court on Thursday, March 20. Per Fox 5 Altana News, Quez 2RR is in custody since he was found with a stolen, illegally modified firearm inside a hospital's labor and delivery unit, two years ago.

Ad

According to the news outlet, the incident that led to his arrest took place on August 17, 2023, in the Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Georgia. The rapper, who was in the hospital that day, had stashed a handgun in a couch cushion. The gun was discovered by a nurse in a labor and delivery room of the hospital, where weapons are strictly prohibited.

Once the nurse notified the authorities about the concealed gun, security personnel arrived, leading Searcy to confess about his firearm. His gun was then taken by the personnel as the Monroe Police Department was informed of the incident.

Ad

Trending

After officers arrived at the scene, they traced the machine gun to have been reported as stolen in Walton Country, Georgia, and took the rapper into custody.

Quez 2RR has shown firearms on social media

Ad

Following Quez 2RR's arrest, investigators learned that the rapper had shown firearms - particularly guns - on his social media platforms, which had garnered thousands of views. A music video of his song, Traffic, was uploaded to his YouTube channel nearly a month before the hospital incident, featuring modified handguns.

In the track, Quez 2RR openly raps about guns. His rap verse includes:

"I pop out a switch on the back of my Glock/ I put a switch on the back of my Glock, just to clean up the street when it’s time for that action."

Ad

In August 2024, the Atlanta rapper's legal troubles escalated when the federal prosecutors indicted him on charges of possession of an illegal machine gun. Per AllHipHop, court documents also display troubling messages between a Clayton County police officer and Quez 2RR.

Searcy had allegedly asked the officer to run some warrant checks on his behalf. Meanwhile, the officer leaked confidential details about an ongoing homicide investigation to him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 11, 2025, the Federal agents executed a search warrant at Searcy's residence, where they uncovered additional firearms linked to more serious crimes. One of the weapons found in the raid was later connected to a drive-by shooting in DeKalb County that left four people injured, with two of them being juveniles.

In the wake of the overwhelming evidence against him, Terrell Searcy pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegal machine gun possession. Under the federal law, the option of parole is taken away for offenses like these.

In other words, Quez 2RR could potentially face substantial prison time once his trial concludes. Per AllHipHop, the rapper's sentencing is currently scheduled for June 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback