What is SendOwl ? UMG reportedly partners with platform to sell digital products and report sales directly from its own online stores

Universal Music Group (UMG), one of the world's leading music companies, has reportedly partnered with SendOwl, a digital product e-commerce platform, to streamline the sale of digital products.

On March 24, 2025, reports surfaced online, shared by @Kurrco on X, indicating that the music label, UMG, has partnered with the e-commerce platform to report sales directly from its online stores.

As a result, the focus has been shifted to the e-commerce platform SendOwl. This platform enables businesses, creators, and artists to sell digital products directly to customers, providing tools for hosting, distributing, and automating the delivery of digital goods.

SendOwl explained:

As mentioned, the e-commerce platform SendOwl sells and delivers digital products. It helps businesses and creators sell digital goods, including e-books, podcasts, online courses, memberships, coaching services, and live remote events.

In addition, these goods can be sold by the users' website or by simply the e-commerce platform's payment links, which have been integrated with Shopify and Stripe, the two online payment options designed for businesses.

The e-commerce platform (Image via website/@Sendowl)

According to Tech Crunch, this e-commerce platform aims to grow in more than 50 countries and increase users' GDP. The CEO of the startup, Matt Plotke, told the outlet that their primary focus lies in the growth of the team and product.

"Our focus is on team, product and growth. We're actively hiring across engineering, product, marketing and more, which will enable us to ship SendOwl 2.0 while also continuing to scale our existing product and user base," Plotke said.

Furthermore, the CEO added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company experienced exponential growth and kept the same vision; they wanted to serve more customers while improving the current product.

"We saw some really amazing organic growth during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to continue to build on that momentum while delighting our existing user base with more products and features coming soon," Plotke added.

The e-commerce platform was founded in 2011 in the United Kingdom. It has been serving customers globally.

According to the Checkout Page, the platform has gained popularity among business owners who want to sell digital products and manage e-commerce operations with a user-friendly interface.

UMG joins forces with SendOwl to streamline digital sales:

As mentioned, the news circulated online by an X account @Kurrco indicated that the music label Universal Music Group has joined forces with the e-commerce platform to smoothen digital sales.

The post claims that UMG has joined the e-commerce startup. However, this partnership is causing concerns about fairness and trust in the industry reading:

"After weeks of disputes with other labels over sales numbers, UMG has partnered with SendOwl to sell digital products and report sales directly from its online stores — a move that's now raising questions around transparency and credibility in the industry, since the reporting integration is currently exclusive to them."

The news came after the music label was involved in legal trouble with the Canadian rapper Drake, who had accused Universal Music Group of artificially inflating Kendrick Lamar's song Not Like Us.

As of now, the music label UMG has not yet commented on the partnership publicly.

