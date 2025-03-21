"Y'all got rules and you don't tell us" — Shaquille O'Neal talks about why men are afraid of marriage, claims "emotional cheating" does not exist

Former basketball star Shaquille O'Neal recently addressed the reasons behind men's fear of getting married as he appeared for an interview on the podcast It's Giving on March 19, 2025. A separate video of Shaquille's claims is also going viral, which was shared by The Art of Dialogue on X (formerly Twitter).

Host Sarah Fontenot questioned Shaquille on why men are scared of marriage nowadays, and O'Neal replied by saying:

“Because y’all got rules y’all don’t tell us. Y’all be making up rules.”

O'Neal explained the statement by referring to a woman behind the camera. He asked whether it was cheating if they were talking, and he left his phone at the same place, and the woman said that he was doing a good job and said "I love you," to him.

Shaquille O'Neal addressed the same by saying:

“You checking my phone and your friend says you’re doing a good job baby. I like ‘We’re friends too.’ But you didn’t know she has my number or we’re texting and you see her and just pop up. She’s sitting right there and then pop up, ‘My God baby, you’re doing a job, I love you.’ Is that cheating or not?”

Sarah said in her response that it cannot be considered cheating since no one can have control over another person. She added that she would be bothered by the use of the word "baby" and that she would be fine if the friend simply said that the man was doing a good job.

Shaquille also told Fontenot that people have created a word called "emotional cheating" and questioned Sarah about how the other side can be so sure that a person is "not playing with the other side." O'Neal also said:

“What does that matter to you? You think I’m emotional cheating, which doesn’t exist by the way. How do you know I’m emotionally connected with another person. How do you know?”

Shaquille O'Neal opened up on how he would pursue a woman that he is attracted to

During his latest conversation with Sarah Fontenot, the latter asked Shaquille O'Neal whether he believes in the concept of pursuing a woman when he sees them, specifically someone he wants. O'Neal responded by giving an expression where he seemingly twisted his tongue.

Sarah then asked Shaquille O'Neal about what he would do if he had to pursue a "traditional woman." O'Neal said in his response:

“I don’t do things that I could sabotage the game and being that, if I sabotage the game, I have to keep it up. Let’s just say I meet a high value woman, like your friend always say, and I want to take her to a restaurant, I’mma shut the whole restaurant down, have flowers on every f*cking table.”

The sports analyst also said that he wouldn't repeat the same thing every time and ask the woman what she would like to have. He also mentioned:

“I can always sabotage the game and then when you look at a guy like me, you probably think I’m trying to sabotage you anyway. You just trying not. So a lot of time it don’t, it don’t even make sense to try to even pursue.”

Shaquille O'Neal was last seen as the presenter of the ABC game show Lucky 13 alongside Gina Rodriguez, which aired in July 2024. He has also been one of the executive producers of the show, along with many others. The show ended in September of the same year.

