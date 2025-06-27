What songs did Dierks Bentley perform at CMA Fest? Setlist explored as the singer brings out Zach Top to honor Alabama

On the closing night of the CMA Fest 2025, held at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium from June 5 to June 8, country star Dierks Bentley played a set that combined his top chart hits with a tribute to the genre's history.

On June 8, 2025, Dierks Bentley presented a performance, which was met with cheers at the CMA Fest. Glipses from the show was posted by the country music artist to his official Instagram account on June 25, with the caption reading:

"From unforgettable collabs to all-star performances — you don’t want to miss this. Watch #CMAfest presented by SoFi tomorrow on ABC at 8/7c!"

The song list had his greatest hits and a classic duet with Zach Top, which was a tribute to the country legends. Here is the complete list of songs that Bentley played:

Burning Man Gone She Hates Me Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go) Mountain Music What Was I Thinkin' Drunk on a Plane.

The performance then appeared on the three-hour televised special that aired on ABC on June 26, 2025, and was made available on Hulu the following day.

Dierks Bentley and Zach Top revive Alabama classics

In the middle of his set, Bentley surprised the crowd by calling on Top to perform with him after the up-and-coming artist had his show on the main stage earlier in the evening.

The stage energy then spontaneously switched into one of celebration as Bentley and traditionalist Zach Top sang a medley along with Alabama staple songs. They performed Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go) and Mountain Music, making the collaboration one of the evening’s highlights.

After the completion of their performance, Bentley told the crowd:

“That’s the future of country music, right there, Zach Top.'"

Besides shouting out the young artist and encouraging fans to catch him live when he makes his way through their towns, Bentley also sang praises of Top backstage in the presence of the media.

“I’ve been saying for a year now, Zach’s the future of country music. He really is. He’ll be as big as Morgan Wallen. That traditional country, thing’s hot right now and no one’s doing it like Zach, nobody’s done it like Zach. I mean, his voice is incredible," he said.

He further mentioned:

"So if you love country music, we all do, you just hear it in his voice. He just does that thing well, great guitar player, funny, good looking guy. I mean, he’s like a George Strait. I just think he’s the future and future’s in good hands for sure.”

This is not the first time Zach Top and Dierks Bentley have shared the stage, as Top is now touring with Bentley on the Gravel & Gold Tour.

Dierks Bentley will also be touring throughout the summer as part of his Broken Branches Tour, highlighting his distinctive modern country music mixed with traditional influences.

In the meantime, following his performance on the main stage of the Nissan Stadium at CMA Fest, Zach Top will launch his album Ain’t in It for My Health on August 29, 2025.

