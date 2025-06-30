What songs did The 1975 perform at Glastonbury 2025? Complete setlist explored

  • home icon
By Tanishqa Patil
Published Jun 30, 2025
Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Three
On Friday, June 27, 2025, The 1975 performed at the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival as headliners. The appearance marked the band's debut in the main arena of the long-running festival and they marked the occassion with a long set list composed of 22 songs, through the discography of the band.

According to verified setlist over at Setlist.fm and other multiple live records, the following songs were performed by The 1975 at Glastonbury 2025:

  1. Happiness (extended intro)
  2. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
  3. Love Me
  4. She’s American (featuring a snippet of Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way”)
  5. Part of the Band
  6. Chocolate
  7. Paris
  8. An Encounter (played as a tape interlude)
  9. Robbers
  10. HNSCC (tape interlude)
  11. Somebody Else
  12. fallingforyou
  13. People
  14. Be My Mistake (performed solo and acoustic by Matty Healy)
  15. It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)
  16. I Couldn’t Be More in Love
  17. I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
  18. Love It If We Made It
  19. Sex
  20. Give Yourself a Try
  21. The Sound
  22. About You (with guest vocals by Carly Holt)
It was a thoughtful compilation of the fan favourite songs, hit tracks, and several tunes from the five albums the band created over time. The energetic performance was highlighted with classic tracks such as Chocolate, Love It If We Made It, The Sound, and Be My Mistake.

The 1975 and the way to stardom

1975 was founded in 2002 in Manchester, England. The band was founded after lead singer Matty Healy, guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel met at Wilmslow High School when they were teenagers.

The 1975 started performing at community gigs under the names Talkhouse, The Slowdown, Bigsleep, and Drive Like I Do to test the styles that include pop-rock and electronic.

Making their breakthrough sequence of EPs in 2012-2013, including Facedown and Music for Cars, they gradually gained popularity with their lyricism and polished artwork.

In February 2016, the group released genre-hopping songs such as I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It. Following the release, the band peaked at the top of the charts in the UK and the US.

The 1975 released A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships in 2018. This album was acclaimed as a striking attempt to explain the facts of digital world and the feeling of loneliness. Their 2020 Notes on a Conditional Form album was even experimental than before as it explored punk, orchestral and electronic genres.

As of 2025, The 1975 have intentionally limited their live engagements to a single, headline act on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, making it the only live performance in 2025. This decision supports their studio effort as the band is on the verge of completing their sixth studio album, described by their manager Jamie Oborne as “pretty extraordinary.”

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

Edited by Siddharth Sikdar
