What songs did The 1975 perform at Glastonbury 2025? Complete setlist explored

On Friday, June 27, 2025, The 1975 performed at the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival as headliners. The appearance marked the band's debut in the main arena of the long-running festival and they marked the occassion with a long set list composed of 22 songs, through the discography of the band.

According to verified setlist over at Setlist.fm and other multiple live records, the following songs were performed by The 1975 at Glastonbury 2025:

Happiness (extended intro) If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) Love Me She’s American (featuring a snippet of Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way”) Part of the Band Chocolate Paris An Encounter (played as a tape interlude) Robbers HNSCC (tape interlude) Somebody Else fallingforyou People Be My Mistake (performed solo and acoustic by Matty Healy) It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You) I Couldn’t Be More in Love I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes) Love It If We Made It Sex Give Yourself a Try The Sound About You (with guest vocals by Carly Holt)

It was a thoughtful compilation of the fan favourite songs, hit tracks, and several tunes from the five albums the band created over time. The energetic performance was highlighted with classic tracks such as Chocolate, Love It If We Made It, The Sound, and Be My Mistake.

The 1975 and the way to stardom

1975 was founded in 2002 in Manchester, England. The band was founded after lead singer Matty Healy, guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel met at Wilmslow High School when they were teenagers.

The 1975 started performing at community gigs under the names Talkhouse, The Slowdown, Bigsleep, and Drive Like I Do to test the styles that include pop-rock and electronic.

Making their breakthrough sequence of EPs in 2012-2013, including Facedown and Music for Cars, they gradually gained popularity with their lyricism and polished artwork.

In February 2016, the group released genre-hopping songs such as I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It. Following the release, the band peaked at the top of the charts in the UK and the US.

The 1975 released A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships in 2018. This album was acclaimed as a striking attempt to explain the facts of digital world and the feeling of loneliness. Their 2020 Notes on a Conditional Form album was even experimental than before as it explored punk, orchestral and electronic genres.

As of 2025, The 1975 have intentionally limited their live engagements to a single, headline act on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, making it the only live performance in 2025. This decision supports their studio effort as the band is on the verge of completing their sixth studio album, described by their manager Jamie Oborne as “pretty extraordinary.”

