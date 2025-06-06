Glastonbury 2025 reveals full lineup and set times: All you need to know

Glastonbury Festival announced their full festival lineup and stage times for 2025 on June 4, 2025, via Instagram. The festival, which will take place across five days, from June 25, 2025, to June 29, 2025, at Worthy Farm, is set to feature over 3,000 performers across dozens of stages and hidden venues.

Ad

The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, and The Prodigy are set to headline at the festival on the Pyramid Stage. 56 slots are marked "to be announced" (TBA) on the festival's website.

The festival gates are set to be open at 8 am BST on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, although car parks will open at 9 pm BST on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The 2025 edition will be Glastonbury’s final outing before a scheduled Fallow year in 2026, introduced to allow the grounds at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, and the surrounding infrastructure time to recover.

Ad

Trending

Glastonbury 2025: Pyramid Stage lineup

The Pyramid Stage is Glastonbury’s flagship venue, and this year’s headliners are across eras and genres. The 1975 will open the headline run on June 29, 2025 Friday, marking their first time performing on the Pyramid stage.

Ad

Neil Young returns on June 28, 2025, with a night performance with The Chrome Hearts, a reference to his recently revived 1977 album Chrome Dreams, which was officially released in 2023 after decades as a bootleg. This will be Young’s first Glastonbury appearance since 2009.

Olivia Rodrigo will close out the festival on Sunday, June 29, 2025, making her the second-youngest female solo headliner in Glastonbury history. Her performance follows a successful 2024 world tour, including sold-out arena shows in Europe.

Ad

Other confirmed Pyramid acts include Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, Raye, and Brittany Howard. Rod Stewart will be playing the Sunday Legends slot on June 29, 2025. The full lineup for the Pyramid Stage is as follows. All times mentioned are in BST.

27 June, 2025, Friday

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:25

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear - 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT - 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

28 June, 2025, Saturday

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

Ad

29 June. 2025, Sunday

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

Glastonbury 2025: The Other Stage Lineup

The Other Stage, the festival’s second main stage, also has a packed lineup. On June 27, 2025, Loyle Carner will play the headline slot. The Mercury Prize-nominated rapper has become famous in UK hip hop and is expected to perform tracks from his 2022 album, hugo, at Worthy Farm for the first time.

Ad

Charli XCX will headline on Saturday, June 28, 2025, followed immediately by Deftones' set. Closing out the Other Stage on Sunday. June 29, 2025, will be The Prodigy, marking a return to Glastonbury after several years.

Ad

Notable names on the Other Stage schedule include Gracie Abrams, Snow Patrol, Beabadoobee, Jungle, Busta Rhymes, and Wolf Alice. The full lineup for The Other Stage is as follows. All times mentioned are in BST.

27 June, 2025, Friday

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

28 June, 2025, Saturday

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

Ad

29 June. 2025, Sunday

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts, Woodsies, Park, and Emerging Talent stages at Glastonbury 2025

The West Holt's stage (formerly the John Peel Stage) will feature American rapper Doechii, Denzel Curry, Maribou State, Kneecaps, and Overmono across the weekend, among several other artists.

Ad

The Woodsies Stage (formerly the John Peel Stage), which leans into indie and alt-pop, will feature Pinkpantheress, Tom Odell, Father John Misty, and Myles Smith among other artists. There is one to be announced slot on Friday, June 27, 2025, from 11:30 to 12:15 BST, after Myles Smith's set.

The Park Stage will see performances by Gary Numan, Japanese Breakfast, Ichiko Aoba, Girl in Red, and Royal Otis, among several other artists. There is one to be announced slot on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 19:30 to 22:30 BST, between Beth Gibbons and Gary Numan's set.

Ad

The Emerging Talent Stage will host finalists from the Glastonbury 2025 competition. Headliner N’famady Kouyaté is a multi-instrumentalist from Guinea, now based in Wales. Other performers include singer-songwriter Phoebe Hall, guitarist and producer Aziya, and other unsigned UK-based acts.

The full lineup for all stages can be found at the Glastonbury Festival Website (www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk/line-up/line-up-2025/).

The BBC will be covering Glastonbury again this year across its digital and traditional media platforms. More than 100 full sets are expected to be broadcast or available on-demand via BBC iPlayer, with BBC Radio 1, Radio 6 Music, and Radio 2 offering curated content, interviews, and special live mixes.

The BBC Glastonbury website will also include real-time schedule updates, stage maps, and artist highlights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More