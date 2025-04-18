Who are Gracie Abrams' parents? Interscope CEO says singer has made it on her own "without taking any of the shortcuts"

Interscope CEO John Janick claimed that Gracie Abrams has made it in the music industry on her own without using the influence of her established parents. The rising singer signed with Interscope in 2019 and has been with the label since then.

In an interview with Billboard, Interscope Records CEO John Janick mentioned that the only reason they signed Abrams was because of her musical talent. The singer did not take any shortcuts to achieve success.

"She’s done this on her own without taking any of the shortcuts. It was purely signing her based on how she was as a person and a songwriter. That’s what we were interested in," Janick said.

The music mogul added that he has yet to meet the singer's parents. Gracie Abrams is the daughter of renowned Hollywood filmmaker J.J. Abrams and public relations executive and TV producer Katie McGrath. Her father is the director of multiple Star Wars films and the co-creator of shows like Lost and Alias.

"This is obviously her big breakout moment, but there was no skipping of steps or taking shortcuts. She never wanted to rush anything — she really cared and wanted to make sure people heard her music in the right way and really connected with it. We’re all just trying to figure out how to continue to make the train move," Janick said of Abrams.

After signing with Interscope Records in 2019, Abrams released her debut EP, Minor, in 2020. In the following year, she released her second EP, This Is What It Feels Like, under the label. The singer's first studio album, Good Riddance, came out in 2023, followed by her second and latest one, The Secret of Us, in 2024.

Abrams has also grabbed eyeballs after opening in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour.

Everything to know about Gracie Abrams' famous parents, J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath

Luke Wilson, JJ Abrams, Gracie Abrams, Andrea Nevins, and David Nevins, Showtime's "Roadies" Premiere (Image via Getty)

Gracie Abrams was born in 1999 to parents J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath. The couple shares two other children, their eldest son, Henry Abrams, and their youngest daughter, August Abrams.

According to People magazine, Abrams and McGrath tied the knot in September 1996. The couple has kept their romantic and married life under wraps for the most part. However, McGrath shared a post for her husband on their 27th wedding anniversary in 2023.

JJ and Katie welcomed their first child, Henry, in June 1998. Gracie Abrams was born in the following year in September. Their youngest daughter, August, was born in January 2006.

Gracie Abrams' father, J.J. Abrams, is a well-known Hollywood personality known for producing, co-creating, and directing multiple films and television shows. He has been active in the industry since the 1990s. In 2001, J.J. founded his own production company, Bad Robot, with fellow producer Bryan Burk. Alongside his wife Katie McGrath, he currently serves as a co-CEO in the company.

Under his production label, Abrams co-created shows like Lost and Alias. He was also a co-creator on Felicity, which came before his production house. He also served as the executive producer and music composer for the aforementioned shows. In 2005, Abrams won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Lost.

J.J Abrams, 2019 Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

In 2006, Gracie Abrams' father made his directorial debut with Mission Impossible: II. He also directed two Star Wars films, namely Star Trek reboot (2009) and The Force Awakens (2015). He also co-wrote and directed The Rise of Skywalker in 2017.

As a father to two daughters, J.J. Abrams said in a 2015 interview with Good Morning America that he would like to make the Star Wars franchise more accessible to girls.

"Star Wars was always a boy's thing and a movie that dads took their sons to, and though that’s still very much the case, I was really hoping this could be a movie that mothers take their daughters to as well," he said.

Gracie Abrams mentioned in her 2022 interview with iHeartRadio Canada that her father's storytelling influenced her deeply in her childhood. The singer said she recognizes her "privilege" of having "grown up around the knowledge of what the entertainment world looks like."

Gracie Abrams' mother, Katie McGrath, is also known for her contribution to politics and social work. She worked as a legislative assistant for Senator Edward M. Kennedy at the beginning of her career before moving to film and television production. She was a founding member of the political media firm, First Tuesday Media and worked for stalwarts in entertainment like MTV Network.

In a 2023 interview with Glamour UK, Gracie Abrams spoke highly of her mother's work, saying:

"I admire her wholeheartedly. As I've gotten older, I just wanted to be more and more like her. To see her fearlessness in these spaces is something that inevitably has guided me as a woman."

Despite acknowledging her parents' deep influence on her life, Gracie Abrams mentioned in her aforementioned 2022 iHeartRadio interview that she kept them away from her songwriting process. She believed her music was a "personal outlet" to deal with her experiences, "without having to talk to anyone," including her parents.

In other news, Gracie Abrams' last album, The Secret of Us, was released last year. She has yet to reveal details about her next project.

