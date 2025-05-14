When will Olivia Rodrigo headline London’s BST Hyde Park Show? Full lineup for the singer’s performance announced

Olivia Rodrigo is set to headline London’s BST Hyde Park show on June 27, 2025, as part of the annual summer concert series. The complete lineup for her performance, announced on May 13, includes eight new supporting acts alongside previously confirmed artists such as, Girl in Red and The Last Dinner Party.
The show marks Rodrigo’s largest U.K. concert till date and precedes her Glastonbury Festival headline slot on June 29. Tickets for the Hyde Park event are currently sold out, though organizers noted potential last-minute releases via their official platform.
The newly added supporting artists span emerging talents such as TikTok breakout Irish band Florence Road, whose covers of Rodrigo’s Obsessed and Making the Bed gained traction in 2024. Other performers include Southampton-raised singer Caity Baser, Scottish Ivor Novello nominee Katie Gregson-Macleod, and London-based artist Aziya, whose grunge-inspired single Diamonds dropped in April.
Déyyess, a former football striker-turned-singer, and bedroom-pop duo Between Friends will round out the lineup. Florence Road’s recent single Anxiety, produced by Rodrigo’s longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, is expected to add a personal touch to the bill.
Olivia Rodrigo’s BST Hyde Park show will follow her record-breaking Guts World Tour, which includes a sold-out performance for 65,000 fans in Mexico City in April 2025. The London date is part of a packed summer schedule featuring stops at Rock Werchter, Roskilde Festival, and Mad Cool Festival.
Her Glastonbury headline set will also be her second appearance at the event after a 2022 performance on The Other Stage. Beyond music, Rodrigo has been continuing her advocacy through The Fund 4 Good, donating $2 million from tour proceeds to organizations supporting women’s rights and education.
Breaking down Olivia Rodrigo's BST Hyde Park lineup and schedule
Olivia Rodrigo’s June 27 performance anchors a diverse roster of artists at BST Hyde Park, a series known for spotlighting rising stars. Girl in Red and The Last Dinner Party, announced in November 2024, will warm up the crowd alongside newcomers like Flowerovlove and Ruti, a former The Voice contestant.
The inclusion of Florence Road underscores the festival’s trend of platforming TikTok-viral acts, while Caity Baser’s recent U.K. tour and chart entries (X&Y, Pretty Boys) signal her growing momentum. The BST series will run from June 27 to July 13, with headliners including Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Stevie Wonder.
Rodrigo’s show is set to follow her Guts album cycle, which spawned hits like Vampire and Bad Idea Right? Her Hyde Park setlist is expected to blend tracks from Guts and her 2021 debut Sour, alongside potential surprises. The event will also align with her philanthropic efforts, as she continues directing tour proceeds toward women’s rights initiatives.
While tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s BST date are sold out, fans can explore her other 2025 stops, including Glastonbury and festivals across Europe. Her dual headline slots at BST Hyde Park (June 27) and Glastonbury (June 29) mark two major 2025 festival appearances in her touring schedule. As the June 27 show approaches, anticipation builds for her much-awaited performance under London’s summer sky.