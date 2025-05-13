What is Uncle Luke's net worth? Rapper says he paid $2.7M in child support for his 5 kids and only one wished him Happy Father’s Day

Rapper Uncle Luke, whose real name is Luther Roderick Campbell, recently unpacked his tumultuous relationship with his children during an Instagram Live session on Mother's Day, May 11. In the video, the rapper claimed that he has spent over $2.7 million on child support for his five children, and only one called to wish him on Father's Day, which falls on June 15.

He stated that he paid $25K per month per child, totaling $2.7 million over 18 years. He also claimed that the overall amount may exceed $3 million, as he had to cover the legal fees for both parties.

“That’s $2.7 million in child support. Yes, that is what I paid. Now I got the numbers, ’cause I never added it up. And that’s not including paying the attorney’s fees, so it’s well over $3 million. Because you’ve got to pay the other side’s attorneys’ fees. And everybody mad at me? I got one child call me up and tell me Happy Father's Day."

Uncle Luke also alleged that people turned his kids against him, adding that he had previously told his children to change their last name if they did not want to be associated with him.

"I tell them all, I'm crazy. I say, 'If you hate me that much, change your last name.' Nobody wants to do that...Everybody mad at me. They would not dare call me and say ‘Happy Father’s Day’ because the motherf**kers turned them against me. Which is okay. God has a way of teaching people.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Uncle Luke has an estimated net worth of $7 million. He rose to fame as a member of the hip-hop group 2 Live Crew under the moniker Luke Skyywalker. In addition to being a performer, he served as the group's manager, signing 2 Live Crew to his record label, Luke Skyywalker Records.

The group, known for its inflammatory and graphic lyrics, released eight studio albums between 1986 and 1998, though its lineup changed over the years. The group also switched to Lil' Joe Records in 1996 after Luke Records filed for bankruptcy in 1995.

Furthermore, Uncle Luke released eight solo studio albums from 1990 to 2006. He owns a lakefront home in Miami, which is currently valued at $1.3 million.

Exploring Uncle Luke's relationships with his children

Uncle Luke's relationship with his children has frequently made headlines. In 2009, the rapper was reportedly arrested for failing to pay child support exceeding $10K.

In 2010, his daughter, Lecresha Campbell, accused him of being a deadbeat father and abusive toward her mother in one of her YouTube videos. Lecresha also claimed that her father kicked her and her mother out of the house when she was three years old.

According to Distractify, his older daughter, Shane, also made pleas to her father for help with one of her brothers in a social media video at the time, adding that his son "really needs [him]."

While Uncle Luke did not address either daughter's claims, he publicly announced that he had acknowledged only one child (his son with his ex-wife Kristin) during an appearance on the Mad Hatta Morning Show in June 2010.

He also advocated for safe s*x, stating that his abstention from safe s*x resulted in "sperm donating" to "angry mothers," which led to his "sperm donation kids" badmouthing him online despite him allegedly spending millions on child support.

"I have one kid [right now]. His name is Blake Campbell and he stays with me, and me and my wife raise him. It's important to practice safe s*x, and it's important to not have s*x without condoms because you'll be sperm donating, and when you sperm donate to angry mothers then, unfortunately, it's about a check," he said.

"When you get a check, the results of that check ends up where your sperm donation kids are online talking bad about you after you spent millions and millions dollars in child support."

As per Distractify, Uncle Luke reunited with his estranged daughter, Lecresha, for the reality show Growing Up Hip Hop in 2021. In 2023, he spoke up in support for his estranged son, Luther Campbell Jr., after the latter was arrested for aggravated assault in Florida.

In a social media video at the time, the rapper criticized the media for reporting on the arrest, claiming that his son was targeted because Uncle Luke had called out Miami Beach mayor Dan Gilbert over his treatment of African American kids.

"Let me just say this to the Miami media: is that the best y'all could do? You go find the estranged son who goes to jail every other week. And you plaster that on the news because I went off on your white boy Dan Gilbert on Miami Beach for what he's doing to African American kids. Oh, you went and found the estranged son," he said.

None of Uncle Luke's children has responded to his recent video as of this article.

