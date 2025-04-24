When did Ari Lennox sign to Dreamville Records? Singer leaves record label months after publicly calling it out in an IG Story

Ari Lennox has reportedly parted ways with Dreamville Records, marking the end of a nearly decade-long collaboration with J. Cole’s label.

On April 6, 2025, during the Dreamville Festival held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, the American R&B singer-songwriter—whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter—delivered her final performance under Dreamville Records, expressing gratitude to the label at the end of her set.

Lennox signed with Dreamville Records in 2015 and rose to prominence with her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, released on May 7, 2019.

Throughout her career, she released some major hit music under the label, including Away Message, PHO EP, Demon Time (Remix), Chocolate Pomegranate, and 1/16.

On Sunday, Ari Lennox bid farewell to her almost decade-long association with Dreamville Records.

After performing at the Dreamville Festival, Lennox concluded her performance by expressing her gratitude to the record label for making her "dream" into reality, bowing down to the audience.

"Thank you for making my dreams a reality," Lennox said.

The R&B singer's departure from the record label followed six months after she publicly called out the label in an Instagram story.

In October 2024, Ari Lennox took to Instagram to share her frustrations, stating that she felt "exhausted" with the label and accused Dreamville Records of manipulating her. Her story read:

"Interscope and Dreamville have been playing with me all month and I’m so exhausted. I’m so tired of people treating me like they’re sorry for me and like I’m the face of mental health. I’m ok and I’ve never been happier. What I don’t like is being signed and lied to and manipulated."

She added:

"Not one person at those labels ever knew how to market or protect me. Y’all don’t know the half. Constant let down and neglect. This industry stuff will never be for me."

In a follow-up video shared around the same time, Ari Lennox shared her feelings about leaving the record label and alleged that her concerns had been ignored. In the video message, Lennox also noted that social media is toxic:

"It’s not okay so I just want to be released and it’s just that simple. This was my final straw. I have communicated effectively and no one cares, so we’re here, in toxic-a*s social media world."

According to All Hip Hop, the departure of the Washington-born artist from the record label owned by J. Cole was "friendly and drama-free." The outlet noted that the split has caused no harsh feelings for anyone, and the two are on good terms.

As of now, Ari Lennox has not revealed whether she plans to sign with another label or continue her solo journey. J. Cole has also not made a public statement regarding her departure.

