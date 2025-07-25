When and where is Chappell Roan’s 2025 US tour? Presale, dates, and venues explored

Chappell Roan is bringing her pop-up concert series, Visions of Damsels &amp; Other Dangerous Things, to the US this fall. After touring most of Europe, the pop star made a surprise announcement on Instagram on Thursday, July 25, 2025. Alongside what appears to be an invitation, she announced an eight-show, three-stop pop-up concert in the US.Chappell Roan will kick off the American leg of her tour with four shows in New York on September 20, 21, 23, and 24. She will also be going to Kansas for a two-night stop on October 3 and 4 before doing another back-to-back show in Pasadena, California, on October 10 and 11.In her Instagram caption, the Grammy-winning singer shared her excitement over visiting these three cities, including her native Missouri. &quot;I am sooooo excited to announce my Pop-Up Shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles this fall :D I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Queens, New York, she will take the stage at Forest Hills Stadium before playing at the National WW1 Museum and Memorial Park in Kansas City, Missouri. Finally, she'll play the Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for her final two shows in California.More on Chappell Roan's upcoming pop-up concerts in the US and how to get ticketsIn Chappell Roan's Instagram post announcing bringing Visions of Damsels &amp; Other Dangerous Things to the US, she said that they have two goals in dispersing concert tickets. The first one is to keep the ticket prices as affordable as possible, and the second is to keep those tickets away from scalpers.With this, the singer said that they are partnering with CashApp to make those two things happen. Per the information from her tour site, they will give a 15% discount on tickets when buying them using the CashApp Visa debit card. They are also partnering with Fair AXS &quot;to help get rid of bots and scalpers&quot; and ensure that tickets will go to real fans. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChappell Roan's tour site provides more details on how to acquire tickets for her limited US tour concerts. Fans can start registering for their selected show dates for a chance to buy tickets, and the registration will be open until Sunday, July 27, at 11:59 pm ET. On August 5 and 7, the singer-songwriter's fans will be randomly selected, and they will have a chance to buy up to four tickets.An invitation email with a link to purchase will be sent to selected fans, while fans who are not selected will also be notified via email starting on August 7 with details about the waitlist. Chappell Roan also mentioned in her Instagram post that they will be donating $1 per ticket to &quot;organizations dedicated to supporting and providing resources to trans youth&quot; in every city they go to.Chappell Roan is fresh off releasing her latest single, The Giver, in March. Pitchfork also reported that she was spotted in New York early in July, seemingly filming a music video for a new song. She also recently dropped a preview of The Subway on YouTube on July 23.