"When has he ever not lied?"— Internet reacts to Tyler, the Creator claiming that he will not perform with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl

Netizens have reacted to Tyler, the Creator's claim that he will not perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show alongside Kendrick Lamar and SZA on February 9, 2025.

Speculations began when eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted references to Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia album in the Super Bowl LIX halftime performance trailer released on January 23. The following day, Tyler, the Creator posted a zombie emoji in the comment section of K Dot's Instagram post, adding fuel to the fire.

On Friday, January 31, Tyler put an end to the rumors with an Instagram comment. He wrote:

"n**ga im on tour i will not be at (a) football game yall better watch Kenny."

Subsequently, many users on X claimed that Tyler, the Creator lied on Instagram and would still make an appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show. One netizen wrote:

"When has he ever not lied?"

Some popular comments on X are as follows:

"Feb/09 isn't listed as a tour date and Kansas City to New Orleans is only roughly a 2-hour flight. Not saying he lying but he def could be," added another.

"Tbh him saying this makes me think he will be there even more lol. He will be in MO the night before. Not too far away," opined another user.

"Lol Kenny making sure everyone got em on heels. Dr. Dre came out like a moron without any self-reflection to give NLU a pass, and now Tyler making sure fans don’t miss em there! Bros got a whole orchestra of coordination," one user chimed in.

One X user claimed that he did the same while releasing the album Chromakopia.

"Can't believe a word he says. First, he said no album was coming out this year then a week later announced CHROMAKOPIA then he said "No features" and then the album had multiple with 3 on just one song and they weren't even hidden either," wrote the user on X.

"He also said he didn’t have an album about a month before chroma dropped, fams hanging with Sza for sure , streets is about to eat," agreed another.

"he lied abt working on a album, he lied about no features in the album….might be a small chance he’s lying," claimed a netizen.

Some other reactions to Tyler, the Creator's comment on X are as follows:

"I really hope Tyler isn't there, they don't have any features, what would he do there? sing his own songs while Kendrick watches?" a user claimed.

"There is a mini break in Tyler’s tour between February 8th and 11th. Maybe he can still be there," noted another.

"He performs in KC the night before. Then has a 4 day break before the next show. I think it’s doable but that adds some logistic adversity," agreed one user.

When does Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia: The World Tour start? Details about the tour explored

Tyler, the Creator at 2021 Lollapalooza - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Chromakopia: The World Tour is Tyler, the Creator's seventh headlining concert tour to promote his eighth studio album of the same name. The tour is scheduled to begin on February 4, 2025, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul and will conclude on September 4, 2025, at RAC Arena in Perth.

The full schedule of Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia: The World Tour:

Feb. 4: Saint Paul, Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 6: Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

Feb. 8: Kansas City, T-Mobile Center

Feb. 11: Denver, Ball Arena

Feb. 14: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 15: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 17: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 18: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 20: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 21: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 23: Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

Feb. 24: Oakland, Oakland Arena

Feb. 26: Portland, Moda Center

Feb. 28: Vancouver, Rogers Arena

March 2: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

March 3: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

March 5: San Francisco, Chase Center

March 7: Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 9: San Diego, Pechanga Arena

March 10: San Diego, Pechanga Arena

March 12: Phoenix, Footprint Center

March 15: Austin, Moody Center

March 16: Austin, Moody Center

March 17: Dallas, American Airlines Center

March 19: Houston, Toyota Center

March 21: Atlanta, State Farm Arena

March 22: Orlando, Kia Center

March 24: Miami, Kaseya Center

March 26: Charlotte, Spectrum Center

March 28: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

March 29: Columbus, Schottenstein Center

April 1: Washington, Capital One Arena

April 25: Antwerp, Sportpaleis

April 27: Paris, Accorhotels Arena

April 30: Milan, Unipol Forum

May 1: Zürich, Hallenstadion

May 2: Frankfurt, Festhalle

May 4: Köln, Lanxess Arena

May 6: Oslo, Oslo Spektrum Arena

May 7: Copenhagen, Royal Arena

May 9: Prague, O2 Arena

May 10: Krakow, Tauron Arena

May 12: Berlin, Uber Arena

May 14: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

May 17: Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

May 19: London, The O2

May 21: London, The O2

May 24: Dublin, 3Arena

May 27: Manchester, Co-Op Live

May 30: Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

June 27: Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center

June 28: Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 30: Chicago, United Center

July 3: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

July 5: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

July 6: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

July 8: Boston, TD Garden

July 9: Boston, TD Garden

July 11: Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena

July 12: Raleigh, Lenovo Center

July 14: New York, Madison Square Garden

July 15: New York, Madison Square Garden

July 17: Brooklyn, Barclays Center

July 18: Brooklyn, Barclays Center

July 22: Montreal, Bell Centre

July 24: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

July 27: Newark, Prudential Center

July 28: Newark, Prudential Center

Aug. 18: Auckland, Spark Arena

Aug. 22: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Aug. 23: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Aug. 26: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Aug. 27: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Aug. 30: Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sept. 4: Perth, RAC Arena

Before embarking on Chromakopia: The World Tour, Tyler, the Creator played songs from Chromakopia in small gigs like the Halloween show in Boston on Lovejoy Wharf. The biggest show before the concert tour was his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on November 16, 2024.

