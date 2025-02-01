"When has he ever not lied?"— Internet reacts to Tyler, the Creator claiming that he will not perform with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl

Netizens have reacted to Tyler, the Creator's claim that he will not perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show alongside Kendrick Lamar and SZA on February 9, 2025.
Speculations began when eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted references to Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia album in the Super Bowl LIX halftime performance trailer released on January 23. The following day, Tyler, the Creator posted a zombie emoji in the comment section of K Dot's Instagram post, adding fuel to the fire.
On Friday, January 31, Tyler put an end to the rumors with an Instagram comment. He wrote:
"n**ga im on tour i will not be at (a) football game yall better watch Kenny."
Subsequently, many users on X claimed that Tyler, the Creator lied on Instagram and would still make an appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show. One netizen wrote:
"When has he ever not lied?"
Some popular comments on X are as follows:
"Feb/09 isn't listed as a tour date and Kansas City to New Orleans is only roughly a 2-hour flight. Not saying he lying but he def could be," added another.
"Tbh him saying this makes me think he will be there even more lol. He will be in MO the night before. Not too far away," opined another user.
"Lol Kenny making sure everyone got em on heels. Dr. Dre came out like a moron without any self-reflection to give NLU a pass, and now Tyler making sure fans don’t miss em there! Bros got a whole orchestra of coordination," one user chimed in.
One X user claimed that he did the same while releasing the album Chromakopia.
"Can't believe a word he says. First, he said no album was coming out this year then a week later announced CHROMAKOPIA then he said "No features" and then the album had multiple with 3 on just one song and they weren't even hidden either," wrote the user on X.
"He also said he didn’t have an album about a month before chroma dropped, fams hanging with Sza for sure , streets is about to eat," agreed another.
"he lied abt working on a album, he lied about no features in the album….might be a small chance he’s lying," claimed a netizen.
Some other reactions to Tyler, the Creator's comment on X are as follows:
"I really hope Tyler isn't there, they don't have any features, what would he do there? sing his own songs while Kendrick watches?" a user claimed.
"There is a mini break in Tyler’s tour between February 8th and 11th. Maybe he can still be there," noted another.
"He performs in KC the night before. Then has a 4 day break before the next show. I think it’s doable but that adds some logistic adversity," agreed one user.
When does Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia: The World Tour start? Details about the tour explored
Chromakopia: The World Tour is Tyler, the Creator's seventh headlining concert tour to promote his eighth studio album of the same name. The tour is scheduled to begin on February 4, 2025, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul and will conclude on September 4, 2025, at RAC Arena in Perth.
The full schedule of Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia: The World Tour:
- Feb. 4: Saint Paul, Xcel Energy Center
- Feb. 6: Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
- Feb. 8: Kansas City, T-Mobile Center
- Feb. 11: Denver, Ball Arena
- Feb. 14: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
- Feb. 15: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
- Feb. 17: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
- Feb. 18: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
- Feb. 20: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
- Feb. 21: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
- Feb. 23: Sacramento, Golden 1 Center
- Feb. 24: Oakland, Oakland Arena
- Feb. 26: Portland, Moda Center
- Feb. 28: Vancouver, Rogers Arena
- March 2: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- March 3: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- March 5: San Francisco, Chase Center
- March 7: Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
- March 9: San Diego, Pechanga Arena
- March 10: San Diego, Pechanga Arena
- March 12: Phoenix, Footprint Center
- March 15: Austin, Moody Center
- March 16: Austin, Moody Center
- March 17: Dallas, American Airlines Center
- March 19: Houston, Toyota Center
- March 21: Atlanta, State Farm Arena
- March 22: Orlando, Kia Center
- March 24: Miami, Kaseya Center
- March 26: Charlotte, Spectrum Center
- March 28: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
- March 29: Columbus, Schottenstein Center
- April 1: Washington, Capital One Arena
- April 25: Antwerp, Sportpaleis
- April 27: Paris, Accorhotels Arena
- April 30: Milan, Unipol Forum
- May 1: Zürich, Hallenstadion
- May 2: Frankfurt, Festhalle
- May 4: Köln, Lanxess Arena
- May 6: Oslo, Oslo Spektrum Arena
- May 7: Copenhagen, Royal Arena
- May 9: Prague, O2 Arena
- May 10: Krakow, Tauron Arena
- May 12: Berlin, Uber Arena
- May 14: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
- May 17: Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- May 19: London, The O2
- May 21: London, The O2
- May 24: Dublin, 3Arena
- May 27: Manchester, Co-Op Live
- May 30: Glasgow, Ovo Hydro
- June 27: Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center
- June 28: Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- June 30: Chicago, United Center
- July 3: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
- July 5: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
- July 6: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
- July 8: Boston, TD Garden
- July 9: Boston, TD Garden
- July 11: Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
- July 12: Raleigh, Lenovo Center
- July 14: New York, Madison Square Garden
- July 15: New York, Madison Square Garden
- July 17: Brooklyn, Barclays Center
- July 18: Brooklyn, Barclays Center
- July 22: Montreal, Bell Centre
- July 24: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- July 27: Newark, Prudential Center
- July 28: Newark, Prudential Center
- Aug. 18: Auckland, Spark Arena
- Aug. 22: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
- Aug. 23: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
- Aug. 26: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
- Aug. 27: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
- Aug. 30: Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Sept. 4: Perth, RAC Arena
Before embarking on Chromakopia: The World Tour, Tyler, the Creator played songs from Chromakopia in small gigs like the Halloween show in Boston on Lovejoy Wharf. The biggest show before the concert tour was his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on November 16, 2024.