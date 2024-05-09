When did Snoop Dogg invest in Reddit? Company’s co-founder Alexis Ohanian gives a shout-out to rapper for being an early investor

On May 5, Reddit's founder, Alexis Ohanian, publically thanked rapper Snoop Dogg for being one earliest investors at the company. Tech entrepreneur Ohanian founded Reddit in 2005 alongside Steve Huffman when the duo were college students at the University of Virginia.

In 2014, Snoop Dogg invested in Reddit by participating in a $50 million seed round led by Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. The rapper gained popularity on the website through the "Ask Me Anything" open forums.

On May 5, Reddit's co-founder Alexis Ohanian took to social media to thank Snoop Dogg for being one of its earliest investors.

"Beautiful day in LA. I appreciate this city so much. Got to catch up with a lot of friends. Some of you may know @SnoopDogg was one of our earliest investors at @reddit during our spin-out & turnaround. Very few people wanted to invest in us back then. Snoop did. And ya never for get your Day Ones."

Reddit's impact on content sharing, and community development is undeniable. When the forum was first launched in 2005, startup incubator Y Combinator, which gave them access to $12,000 to fund their idea, supported its co-founders. A year after its launch, Alexis Ohanian and Steve Huffman sold the website to Condé Nast in October 2006.

According to Yahoo! Finance, the company grew to great heights, amassing 35 million visitors and 2.8 billion page views within six years of its inception. And, in 2014, it attracted Snoop Dogg's attention, who joined a group of investors in a $50 million financing round.

According to Black Enterprise, Sam Altman, the organizer of the investment group, invited Snoop to join because of his popularity on the site in 2014. Speaking to The New York Times in 2014, Altman said,

“He’s [Snoop Dogg] like a Reddit superstar. The site loves him. Snoop was high on the list. We asked him to invest, and he said yes.”

Appearing on the GCN News in 2017, Snoop Dogg revealed he worked his way into the forum, claiming to be "a part of Reddit." As of now, Reddit is valued at $10.68 billion, with a share price of $67.67.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are working on a new album

Snoop Dogg fans are in for a treat as the rapper is reportedly working with record producer Dr. Dre to release a new album this year. In an interview with Good Morning America in January 2024.

“I can let the rabbit out the hat. I’ve been working on a record with Dr. Dre for the past 8 months. We’re about ready to drop a single in a couple weeks, so that’s what I’ve been cooking up.”

While they haven't released a single as of now, Dr Dre revealed the new album will be called Missionary. This will be Snoop's 20th studio album. According to Billboard, Dr. Dre and Snoop previously worked together on the latter's debut 1993 album called Doggystyle.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 20, where the pair talked more about the new project.

“The first album I’ve done with Snoop was in 1993 and it’s the only album I’ve ever produced on Snoop. Thirty years ago. So now, believe it or not, we’re getting together again and we’re almost done with the album. The first album was called Doggystyle, so we decided to flip it and call this one Missionary,” Dr Dre said.

They assured fans that the album will come out sometime this year. However, a tentative date hasn't been announced at the time of writing this article.