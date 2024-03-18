Dr. Dre speaks up about suffering 3 strokes following a brain aneurysm in 2021

Legendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre recently shared his harrowing health ordeal, disclosing that he suffered three strokes following a brain aneurysm in 2021. He did so in an interview with James Corden on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine.

The incident, which left him in the ICU for two weeks, has profoundly impacted his outlook on life and mortality. Dr. Dre, whose influence on the music industry spans decades, recounted the initial moments of the aneurysm, describing it as:

"The worst pain I ever felt."

He detailed waking up to a loud pop and experiencing an unusual sensation behind his right ear. Despite the alarming symptoms, Dre initially contemplated taking a nap but was urged by his son and a friend to seek immediate medical attention.

"Next thing you know, I’m blacking out, I’m in and out of consciousness and I end up in the ICU," he told Corden.

The seriousness of his condition was underscored by the doctors, who repeatedly told him how fortunate he was to survive.

Dr. Dre on suffering three strokes

Dr. Dre (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The health scare, Dre emphasized, was a stark reminder of life's fragility.

"It definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that’s for sure. It’s something you can’t control, it just happens. During those two weeks, I had three strokes," he explained.

The uncertainty surrounding the prevention of such incidents was a topic of discussion with his medical team, yet no definitive answers were provided.

Strokes arise when the circulation to a segment of the brain is halted or diminished, obstructing brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells commence dying within moments.

Indications can encompass difficulty with speech, paralysis, or numbness of the face, arm, or leg, particularly on one side of the body, and sudden disorientation or trouble with vision.

To avert strokes, it's essential to manage key risk elements. This includes sustaining a healthy blood pressure, regulating cholesterol, decreasing blood sugar levels, exercising consistently, consuming a balanced diet, limiting alcohol consumption, and abstaining from smoking. Recognizing and tackling these factors can significantly decrease the risk of a stroke.

In addition to disclosing his health challenges, Dr. Dre also discussed his distinguished career and partnerships during the podcast. He contemplated on his ascent from a local musician to an international luminary, particularly emphasizing the meteoric rise of N.W.A.

The podcast with Corden provided an uncommon insight into the personal and professional life of Dr. Dre. It offered fans and the general populace a more profound comprehension of the obstacles and achievements of one of the music industry's most pivotal figures.

Through his journey, Dr. Dre delivers a compelling narrative about the unpredictability of health and the significance of valuing every instant.