  • home icon
  • Music
  • When did Sofia Richie get married to Elliot Grainge? Relationship timeline explored as couple announces second pregnancy 

When did Sofia Richie get married to Elliot Grainge? Relationship timeline explored as couple announces second pregnancy 

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 17, 2025 08:00 GMT
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)

Sofia Richie has announced her pregnancy with her second child with Elliot Grainge. She shared a picture of herself showing her belly on her Instagram account on Thursday, October 16, and wrote in the caption:

Ad
"On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier"

This would be Richie and Grainge's second child together, having welcomed daughter, Eloise, in May 2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge got married on April 22, 2023, in the South of France after being in a relationship for over two years. The couple were first linked in January 2021 before they made it Instagram official in March that year. They posted multiple pictures together and made public appearances after that.

The couple announced their engagement on April 20, 2023, and got married around a year later. They announced their first pregnancy in January 2024 before Richie gave birth to Eloise in May that year. They are now set to welcome their second child.

Ad

Also Read: "Scripted meets scripted" - Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian's appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast

Sofia Richie always knew Elliot Grainge was going to be her husband

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with Who What Wear (h/t PEOPLE) in August 2023, Sofia Richie spoke about how she always knew Elliot Grainge was her husband. She said:

Ad
"I would always tell him, 'Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl'. I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshiped. And then I realized one day … Why can't that lucky girl be me?”
“It was a feeling of safety. It was the feeling of really being appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband. It wasn't a ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband — 100 percent.’ I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life,” she added.
Ad

Grainge has also often spoken about how Richie is his "happy place" even before they got married in April 2023.

When Sofia Richie explained how having her child with Elliot Grainge made her more confident

Sofia Richie gave birth to Eloise on May 20, 2024. Since then, she has made multiple public appearances, either individually or with her husband, Elliot Grainge. In an interview with Vogue, released on July 25, 2025, she explained how motherhood has made her more confident, allowing her to attend events makeup-free.

Ad

Richie said:

"I think having a daughter made me realize the importance of feeling confident without makeup. I talk to her a lot about that. I love how I'm saying I talk to her a lot about that, because she's 1 and she barely speaks, but I am convinced that she can understand me. Therefore, we have deep, deep chats about life."
Ad

Sofia Richie also appeared at the Met Gala in May this year. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on May 6, she said that she was enjoying the experience of preparing for the event with Eloise while missing Elliot Grainge. She said:

"I'm having a good time, and I'm here without my husband, which I haven't done in a long time. I miss him tonight, but I'm just so happy to be here."
Ad

Richie, meanwhile, is also launching her fashion line, SRG Atelier.

Also Read: Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele has perfect reaction to Sofia Richie dazzling Met Gala look

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications