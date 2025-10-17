When did Sofia Richie get married to Elliot Grainge? Relationship timeline explored as couple announces second pregnancy 

Sofia Richie has announced her pregnancy with her second child with Elliot Grainge. She shared a picture of herself showing her belly on her Instagram account on Thursday, October 16, and wrote in the caption:&quot;On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier&quot;This would be Richie and Grainge's second child together, having welcomed daughter, Eloise, in May 2024. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSofia Richie and Elliot Grainge got married on April 22, 2023, in the South of France after being in a relationship for over two years. The couple were first linked in January 2021 before they made it Instagram official in March that year. They posted multiple pictures together and made public appearances after that.The couple announced their engagement on April 20, 2023, and got married around a year later. They announced their first pregnancy in January 2024 before Richie gave birth to Eloise in May that year. They are now set to welcome their second child. Also Read: &quot;Scripted meets scripted&quot; - Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian's appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcastSofia Richie always knew Elliot Grainge was going to be her husband66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)In an interview with Who What Wear (h/t PEOPLE) in August 2023, Sofia Richie spoke about how she always knew Elliot Grainge was her husband. She said:&quot;I would always tell him, 'Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl'. I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshiped. And then I realized one day … Why can't that lucky girl be me?”“It was a feeling of safety. It was the feeling of really being appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband. It wasn't a ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband — 100 percent.’ I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life,” she added.Grainge has also often spoken about how Richie is his &quot;happy place&quot; even before they got married in April 2023.When Sofia Richie explained how having her child with Elliot Grainge made her more confident Sofia Richie gave birth to Eloise on May 20, 2024. Since then, she has made multiple public appearances, either individually or with her husband, Elliot Grainge. In an interview with Vogue, released on July 25, 2025, she explained how motherhood has made her more confident, allowing her to attend events makeup-free.Richie said:&quot;I think having a daughter made me realize the importance of feeling confident without makeup. I talk to her a lot about that. I love how I'm saying I talk to her a lot about that, because she's 1 and she barely speaks, but I am convinced that she can understand me. Therefore, we have deep, deep chats about life.&quot;Sofia Richie also appeared at the Met Gala in May this year. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on May 6, she said that she was enjoying the experience of preparing for the event with Eloise while missing Elliot Grainge. She said:&quot;I'm having a good time, and I'm here without my husband, which I haven't done in a long time. I miss him tonight, but I'm just so happy to be here.&quot;Richie, meanwhile, is also launching her fashion line, SRG Atelier. Also Read: Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele has perfect reaction to Sofia Richie dazzling Met Gala look