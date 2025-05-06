Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele has perfect reaction to Sofia Richie dazzling Met Gala look100%

Jalen Green’s girlfriend, Draya Michele, gave the perfect reaction to Sofia Richie’s dazzling Met Gala look. Richie pulled up to the event on Monday, wearing a white backless dress with a big bow knot near the waist. Her outfit got attention and praise from many, including Draya Michele, who posted Richie’s look on Instagram with a message. She wrote:

Ad

“Wowzers 😍😍😍."

Draya Michele’s reaction to Sofia Richie’s Met Gala look

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Green has been dating actress and fashion designer Draya Michele since 2023. Michele and Green welcomed a daughter in May 2024. The pair has kept their relationship private, though they sometimes share glimpses of their time together on social media. Michele can also be regularly spotted sitting courtside at the Houston Rockets’ games.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Green is coming off quite a season for the Rockets. The 23-year-old made 82 appearances, recording 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Unfortunately, Green couldn’t maintain his level of play in the playoffs and had averages of 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists through seven games against the Golden State Warriors.

His dip in form saw the Rockets get knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. Quite a disappointing end, considering Green led Houston to the second seed in a very tightly contested Western Conference.

Ad

“Got to be better”: Jalen Green gives brutally honest assessment of his performance vs. Warriors

Jalen Green didn’t mince any words when asked about his performance against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference first round. Since being drafted in 2021, Green got his first taste of playoff action with the Rockets this season. Unfortunately, the lights were too bright for the 23-year-old, who had a disappointing series.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after Houston’s Game 7 loss on Sunday, Green did not hold back on criticising himself:

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Besides that one game, s***, straight s***, I got to be better," Green said.

With his first trip to the playoffs ending on such a bitter note, Green has all the motivation he needs to hit the gym and come out looking like a better player next season. If the 23-year-old continues developing the way he has so far, the league could be in for a surprise next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More