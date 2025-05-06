Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele has perfect reaction to Sofia Richie dazzling Met Gala look100%

Jalen Green’s girlfriend, Draya Michele, gave the perfect reaction to Sofia Richie’s dazzling Met Gala look. Richie pulled up to the event on Monday, wearing a white backless dress with a big bow knot near the waist. Her outfit got attention and praise from many, including Draya Michele, who posted Richie’s look on Instagram with a message. She wrote:
“Wowzers 😍😍😍."
Jalen Green has been dating actress and fashion designer Draya Michele since 2023. Michele and Green welcomed a daughter in May 2024. The pair has kept their relationship private, though they sometimes share glimpses of their time together on social media. Michele can also be regularly spotted sitting courtside at the Houston Rockets’ games.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Green is coming off quite a season for the Rockets. The 23-year-old made 82 appearances, recording 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Unfortunately, Green couldn’t maintain his level of play in the playoffs and had averages of 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists through seven games against the Golden State Warriors.
His dip in form saw the Rockets get knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. Quite a disappointing end, considering Green led Houston to the second seed in a very tightly contested Western Conference.
“Got to be better”: Jalen Green gives brutally honest assessment of his performance vs. Warriors
Jalen Green didn’t mince any words when asked about his performance against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference first round. Since being drafted in 2021, Green got his first taste of playoff action with the Rockets this season. Unfortunately, the lights were too bright for the 23-year-old, who had a disappointing series.
Speaking to reporters after Houston’s Game 7 loss on Sunday, Green did not hold back on criticising himself:
“Besides that one game, s***, straight s***, I got to be better," Green said.
With his first trip to the playoffs ending on such a bitter note, Green has all the motivation he needs to hit the gym and come out looking like a better player next season. If the 23-year-old continues developing the way he has so far, the league could be in for a surprise next season.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for