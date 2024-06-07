When did The Black Keys sign with Full Stop Management? Rock duo splits from their managers after North American arena tour cancelation

The Black Keys have reportedly split ways from their managers, Irving Azoff and Steve Moir from Full Stop Management, after the abrupt cancellation of the North American leg of their International Players tour.

The New York Times first reported that the duo parted ways with Full Stop Management after the tour was canceled. A representative for Azoff reportedly confirmed the news to Billboard, while a spokesperson told the publication that it was an "amicable parting."

The Black Keys band duo, comprising Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, signed with Full Stop Management in 2021 after parting ways with their previous manager, John Peets from Q Prime South.

The duo was set to begin the North American leg of their International Players tour in September 2024, with dates leading up to November. However, the band duo abruptly canceled their tour last month and clarified their decision via X to their fans.

Why did The Black Keys cancel the North American leg of the International Players tour?

The Black Keys had announced dates for the International Players tour in April. They were set to perform between September and November in various venues across North America, starting with September 17 at Tulsa.

Their last show was scheduled for November 12 at Little Caesar Arena in Detroit. However, on May 24, all dates were suddenly removed and marked canceled on Ticketmaster, where they had gone up for sale.

On May 27, the band duo took to Instagram and X to explain why the North American segment was suddenly canceled.

“The band wants to assure everyone that Dan and Patrick are alive and well. Following the recent run of shows in the UK and Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the ‘International Players’ Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly,” The Black Keys explained.

The band also assured fans that a revised set of dates would be released shortly and that those who purchased tickets for the previous dates would receive a full refund. They would also be given the first preference to buy tickets once new dates are announced.

“Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded – and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets."

Lastly, they thanked their fans for their understanding and cooperation and apologized for the sudden change. They indicated that fans would surely be excited when they discover what the band had in mind for them.

The rock duo did not share any other specific reason. Fans have widely speculated that poor ticket sales led to the tour's cancellation. The International Players tour was supposed to promote The Black Keys' recently released twelfth studio album, Ohio Players. The album was released on April 5 and ranked number 26 in the Billboard Hot 200 chart and 13th in the UK chart.

Before the North American leg was canceled, the rock duo successfully completed the UK and Europe segments of their tour, which began on April 27 and ended on May 13. According to their official website, the band is still scheduled to perform at NASCAR's Chicago Street Race on July 6, 2024.

