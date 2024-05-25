The Black Keys tour cancelled: How to get refund, fan reactions and all you need to know 

The Black Keys were scheduled to perform across North America from September 2024 to November 2024 as part of their International Players Tour, which was announced back in April 2024. However, the tour appears to have been cancelled, with the band removing all the dates from their official website and Ticketmaster showing the tour dates to be also cancelled.

Ticketmaster page screenshot showing the cancelled The Black Keys tour dates (image via official website @Ticketmaster.com)

No reason as to why the tour has been cancelled has been provided by the band, or the band's label as of the writing of this article. Ticket refunds will be automatically issued at the place of purchase to the original method of purchase for all ticket holders.

The cancellation of the tour has the fans confused and brought out questions from them who noticed said cancellation, with many taking to X to express their confusion, and dismay as well as their questions:

"Um… did the black keys just cancel their entire tour?" asked one netizen.

"Black Keys just cancelled their whole tour?!" - another netizen also asked.

"the black keys cancelled their tour. now i don’t get to see the head and the heart. @headandtheheartcan yall still come to charlotte?!" exclaimed one fan.

While a lot of fans shared their disbelieve regarding the cancelation, many fans even pointed out how canceling the whole tour without a reason provided to fans is insane.

"the black keys canceling their whole tour without a reason or public statement and ignoring fans is actually insane," criticised another fan.

"The Black Keys cancelled their upcoming tour. They’re one of the best large arena live bands in the game. Hoping all is alright and they’re able to reschedule," another fan shared.

The Black Keys still scheduled to play at NASCAR Chicago Street Race

While the main tour has been cancelled, the band is currently still scheduled to perform at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race event on its day-1, July 6, 2024. The tickets for the event are still available for purchase via the official page of the tour, priced at an average of $317 plus taxes for both days of the event.

With the cancellation of the tour, the upcoming performance at the race makes it the first new live performance of the band since they wrapped up their UK and Europe edition of the International Players tour, which started on April 27, 2024, and ended on May 13, 2024.

Aside from their tour, which has been cancelled, the band also released their twelfth studio album, Ohio Players, on April 5, 2024, via Easy Eye Sound. The album has been a moderate success so far, peaking at number 2 on the Swiss album chart as well as at number 26 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The band also recently released a documentary while appearing at the SWSX show in March.

More about The Black Keys

The band started as a collaboration between Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney in 2001 after they met in their childhood while growing up in the same neighborhood.

The band had their first major breakthrough with the album, Brothers, which was released on May 18, 2010. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and is multi-platinum certified.

The band is best known for their seventh studio album, El Camino, which was released on December 6, 2011, via Nonesuch label. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.