"Whenever Beyoncé calls, I'd like to pick up the phone" — Fans think Lady Gaga is hinting at a Telephone sequel

Lady Gaga has addressed the possibility of reuniting with Beyoncé amid fans expecting the two to collaborate for the sequel of their 2009 track Telephone. The singer also teased details on her upcoming album, which is coming "soon".

Gaga spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, May 25, at the premiere of her HBO concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball. Speaking of her next collaboration with Beyoncé, she said,

"Whenever Beyoncé calls, I'd like to pick up the phone."

The singer also said she has been "working on new music" frequently and can't wait to share it with her fans. Gaga further mentioned that her seventh studio album will come "soon." The album will follow the 2020 album Chromatica.

"I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it. I just can't wait to give it to the fans. They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."

When Beyonce announced the release of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, fans expected her to drop the much-awaited sequel to her and Gaga's 2009 collaboration Telephone in her album. Beyoncé featured multiple singers in her album, but a collaboration with Lady Gaga did not make it.

The duo also collaborated on another song previously called Video Phone in 2008. However, people still look forward to a sequel to Telephone. The music video for the track, featuring Beyoncé and Gaga, has garnered 467 million views at the time of writing.

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's friendship over the years explored

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé have reportedly been good friends for years. The two first collaborated on Video Phone. The two have also publicly spoken about each other multiple times.

In 2009, Gaga won the Rising Star Award at Billboard’s Women in Music luncheon. At the same event, she spoke about her love for Beyoncé. The singer was asked if she feels pressure to outdo herself every time she comes up with something new. She mentioned Beyoncé in her response, stating:

“Yes. Yes, I do. And I think I can speak for my beautiful Beyoncé here, when I say that she has been one-upping herself for a long time, and she’s done a fabulous job.”

Speaking to MTV in the same year, Gaga spoke about her bond with Beyoncé and called her a "beautiful person" and recalled how she "laughed so hard" with her while shooting the video for Telephone.

"I had kind of lost faith a little bit in meeting artists in the business - and then I met Beyoncé. You know she is such a beautiful person, and I gotta tell you, I just adore her. She is a real, real woman. I have never laughed so hard on a video set in my life."

In 2017, Gaga had to cancel one of her tours in Brazil because of chronic back pain. Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a note of appreciation for Beyoncé and her support. She shared a snapshot of her in a sweatshirt which she mentioned was a gift by Beyoncé.

"Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love."

Further, Lady Gaga shared another image of a bouquet that Beyoncé sent her. The singer thanked Beyoncé for inspiring everyone in her caption. The words read:

"Thank you so much honey 🍯 B. Miss you.❤️🌹this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going."

Beyoncé has also been vocal about her friendship with Lady Gaga, stating she "loves her." In her 2020 interview with PrideSource magazine, Beyoncé said:

“I love Gaga. If she didn’t perform and she wasn’t a singer, just as a human being I love her to death.”

Lady Gaga said she 'hated' her collaboration with Beyoncé

Although Gaga and Beyoncé have been close friends for long, the former once mentioned that she "hated" the music video Telephone, despite Beyoncé and her being "great together."

Speaking to MTV UK in 2011, Lady Gaga said she wished she had "edited herself" a little better in it.

"I can't even watch the 'Telephone video, I hate it so much. Beyoncé and I are great together. There are so many ideas in that video and all I see in that video is my brain throbbing with ideas and I wish I had edited myself a little bit more".

It remains to be seen whether Beyoncé and Lady Gaga return for another collaboration soon. Gaga will play the role of Harley Quinn in Todd Phillip's next film, Joker 2, alongside Joaquin Phoenix. Meanwhile, Beyoncé is enjoying the success of her latest album, Cowboy Carter.