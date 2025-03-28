"Where did he even get that": Netizens react to Soulja Boy claiming he's the first rapper to have a keyboard in an iPhone

Soulja Boy claimed that he is the first rapper to have an iPhone with a keyboard while sharing a video of the device on his Instagram Story. On March 28, 2025, the rapper shared the video, where a supposed Apple device with a physical keyboard is seen.

The phone has the same layout as an iPhone, and it is orange in color, with Soulja Boy's Instagram profile visible on the screen. In the voiceover, Soulja says:

"I were the first rapper with the keyboard on the iPhone, man... I want to see nobody copy my sweat. Man, you gonna see a lot of news copying it? Man, you know the first with it something."

Soulja's Instagram Story went viral, as fans took to X to react to the same. Many found the news funny, while some wondered where he got the device.

"Where did he even get that," one X user wrote.

"I would actually get that lmao, i miss physical keyboards on phones. My thumbs are too big for the screen typing. And i have a 13 Pro Max iPhone," another person remarked.

"That s**t been on Amazon," a fan chimed in.

"Ni**as try to be the first at everything but being great," another netizen jibed.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Soulja's phone.

"Soulja also the first rapper to take evolution backwards. Who df cares about having a keyboard on a IPhone," a user said.

"I had this about 2 years ago on my 14pro max," another fan claimed.

"Literally nobody has a problem typing on the iPhone keyboard," a netizen commented.

Marlon Wayans released AI-generated country diss track on Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy World Tour - Atlanta, GA (Image via Getty)

On February 14, 2025, Marlon Wayans dropped an AI-generated diss track on Soulja Boy on Instagram. It was the latest move in the longstanding brawl between the two. Wayans posted the diss track with a cartoon image of Soulja floating among the clouds, with the night sky in the background. Wayans captioned it as:

"What you say ‘Bout my mama?!"

The song accuses Soulja of being on drugs like "crinack and meth." Furthermore, it makes fun of the Crank That rapper by describing him as "Flavor Flav without the clock." In the song, Wayans describes Soulja as flat-chested, a Bitcoin sellout, and a one-hit wonder.

Wayans' comments came after Soulja made derogatory comments about the former's mother, who died in July 2023 at the age of 81. The post has since been deleted. Alluding to the same in the caption of another Instagram post on Sunday, February 16, Wayans wrote:

"I don’t take kindly anyone defaming my mama, my child or their community. So without stooping to degrading levels, I’m gonna slap you with these jokes. Keep my name out yo rotten Mouf."

The feud between the two first started when Marlon Wayans criticized Soulja for performing at President Donald Trump's Crypto Ball in January. Discussing the same during an appearance on the Cincinnati radio station 101.1 The Wiz, Wayans stated:

"I mean, Soulja Boy, he's been canceled. Nobody cares who Soulja Boy is. Soulja Boy better go and get that check. I don't think he's had hits in… He don't care."

On February 12, Soulja directed allegedly homophobic and transphobic comments on Wayans and his son, Kai. However, the comments have since been deleted from X.

Soulja has yet to respond to Wayans' latest AI-generated diss track.

