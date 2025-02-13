Who is Annie Macaulay-Idibia? All about 2Baba's ex-wife as Nigerian singer confirms relationship with lawmaker  

Nigerian singer 2Baba recently confirmed his affair with lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, a few days after his separation from Annie Macaulay-Idibia. According to Ghana Webbers, Annie Macaulay-Idibia is a Nigerian presenter, actress, and model, nominated in the 'Best Supporting Actress' category in 2009 at the Best of Nollywood Awards.

According to a report by BBC dated January 2025, Annie Macaulay-Idibia and the Nigerian singer married in 2013 and share two daughters. However, the singer shared a post on Instagram announcing that the two had been separated for some time and were undergoing divorce proceedings. While 2Baba aka Tuface deleted the post, he uploaded a video to confirm its contents.

Tuface also mentioned that he plans to hold a press conference to share more details about his split and is committed to sharing his account with his supporters directly.

More details about 2Baba's ex-wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia explored

As per Ghana Webbers, 2Baba's ex-wife Annie Macaulay-Idiba was born on November 13, 1984, in Ibadan but originally hails from Eket in Akwa Ibom State. After the divorce of her parents, Annie shifted to Lagos with her mother.

The actress and model pursued degrees in Computer Science and Theatre Arts after completing undergrad courses at the University of Lagos and Lagos State University. The Nigerian rapper's ex-spouse was the runner-up of the "Queen of All Nations Beauty Pageant" post which she featured on 2Baba's song African Queen.

She has acted in movies like Blackberry Babes, Almajiri, Power of 1, and My Flatmates, among other films. Apart from an acting and modeling career, Annie Macaulay-Idibia owns a beauty salon called BeOlive Hair Studio, located in Atlanta.

"I want to marry her"- 2Baba professes love for Natasha Osawaru in a now-deleted video

According to a report by Premium Times dated February 12, 2025, rumors of singer the Nigerian singer's relationship with Natasha Osawaru started doing the rounds when he made an appearance during a plenary session at the State House of Assembly on February 10, 2025. Natasha serves as the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly at present.

Later, the Nigerian singer shared a now-deleted Instagram video wherein he asked people to continue alleging that his relationship with Natasha would still be alright. 2Baba described Natasha as a "young, brilliant, and amazing woman" who was being labeled as a home breaker unfairly.

The singer mentioned that he has been watching a lot of "false narratives and malicious nonsense" concerning his current relationship. Commenting on his relationship with Natasha shortly after his divorce announcement, the Nigerian singer said:

"Yes, I posted what I posted. Hon. Natasha has nothing to do with what happened between me and Annie in our marriage. Yes, I love her; she is amazing and cool; I want to marry her".

However, the video was taken down shortly after the singer uploaded it without any specific reason known for the same.

In the past, 2Baba's ex-wife Annie Macaulay-Idiba has openly addressed her former husband's infidelity on the Netflix show Young, Famous & African. The singer shares 2 kids from his marriage with Annie, Olivia, and Isabella.

