Who is Eduardo Verástegui? All you need to know as Mexican actor goes viral for his salute at CPAC 2025

Mexican singer and actor Eduardo Verástegui has been trending after a video of his speech from the Conservative Political Action Conference, also called CPAC, went viral on different platforms on February 23, 2025. Eduardo has one solo album under his discography, apart from being part of the group Kairo, and has appeared in films and TV shows such as Bella and CSI: Miami.

Notably, Eduardo seemingly made a salute gesture in the viral clip where he was spotted raising his hands for a few seconds after putting it on his chest for a few seconds. He was heard telling the audience:

“Let’s fight! That’s why I’m going to join the movement of Elon Musk and President Trump. My heart goes out to all of you.”

While social media users criticized Eduardo Verástegui’s action, he has yet to share a response to the same. According to The Pinnacle Gazette, Eduardo Verástegui additionally criticized the Mexican government and was cheered by the audience as he said that he had joined the battle for freedom. He further stated:

“If we don’t react soon, tomorrow will be too late. And for all these reasons, I’m here.”

A similar incident happened at the same conference where media executive and political strategist Steve Bannon was believed to have displayed an alleged Nazi salute as he honored Donald Trump by saying that the president of the United States should be elected for another term.

Eduardo Verástegui's career explored: Films, TV shows, and music projects

The Ciudad Mante, Tamaulipas native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his work in the field of acting and music. His only self-titled solo album was released back in 2001 through the record label Universal Music Latino.

Eduardo Verástegui was previously a member of a pop vocal group Kairo. The band was active for only six years during the ‘90s and they worked with companies such as Sony Music and BMG Entertainment. Apart from Eduardo, the original members included Paul Forat and Francisco Zorrilla, and they gained recognition for their albums such as Gaudium, Exitos, and Libres.

While speaking to EWTN in 2009, Eduardo said that he was raised as a Catholic and that his father wanted him to become a lawyer or politician. He said that he came to Mexico to pursue his dream of being a part of the music and entertainment industry and that he initially worked as a model until he joined Kairo at the age of 19. He elaborated on his career by saying:

“Three and a half years later I was acting in Mexican soap operas and becoming very famous, and that’s when I lost perspective on everything. I was seduced by the entertainment environment and I was living a totally hedonistic lifestyle – money, material success, women, fame – everything that I thought was going to bring me heaven on earth.”

Eduardo stated that he wanted to join Hollywood and his manager met a casting manager for 20th Century Fox Studios inside a flight, who was searching for a Spanish actor. Eduardo eventually made his Hollywood debut with a comedy film, Chasing Papi.

The 50-year-old has been a part of some Mexican projects like Una luz en el camino and Alma rebelde. He even made a guest appearance in the finale of the Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015. Furthermore, he portrayed minor roles in TV shows such as CSI: Miami and Charmed.

Eduardo Verástegui has many films in his credits, including Bella, Cristiada, Son of God, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and Sound of Freedom.

