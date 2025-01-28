Who is Gloria Allred? All about attorney representing photographer in physical assault lawsuit against 50 Cent

A photographer named Guadalupe De Los Santos recently accused rapper 50 Cent of orchestrating an attack on him using his SUV door in September 2024. The photographer, represented by famed American attorney Gloria Allred, reportedly filed a physical assault lawsuit against the rapper in Los Angeles Superior Court on January 27, 2025.

De Los Santos claimed the incident occurred during a book signing event at The Grove in LA in 2024. The photographer claimed he had attended the event to photograph 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

In the court documents procured by TMZ, he alleged that while he was leaving the venue on his electric scooter, 50 Cent's SUV pulled up next to him, and he was hit on his left side as the passenger door was thrown open.

De Los Santos claimed the alleged assault left him injured, rendering him unable to work. He also claimed his scooter was severely damaged in the incident. However, 50 Cent's legal team denied the event in a statement to TMZ on January 28, saying:

"Based upon the leaked reports presumably by Ms. Allred, Mr. Jackson is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore."

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Guadalupe De Los Santos hired Gloria Allred to represent him. Allred is a high-profile attorney known for tackling cases related to women's rights and feminist issues. Allred is also representing some of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged victims, including Thalia Graves.

Gloria Allred co-founded the Allred, Maroko & Goldberg law firm

According to her website, Gloria Allred was born in Philadelphia in July 1941. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in English and an M.A. from New York University. She also attended Loyola University School of Law.

In 1976, Allred founded her law firm Allred, Maroko & Goldberg with her fellow partners. According to the company website, the law firm was founded to "assist individual employees throughout California victimized by their employers as well as anyone who has suffered because of a violation of civil rights."

Gloria Allred is known for handling women’s rights cases, with her law firm's clientele representing victims of discrimination, battery, s*xual abuse, wrongful termination, and s*xual harassment.

Allred's career spans over four decades, and she has earned many accolades along the way. In 1986, President Ronald Reagan awarded her the President’s Award for Outstanding Volunteerism. In 2014, she also won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Trial Lawyers for supporting women and minorities.

Her other accolades include the Victoria Woodhull Award, the Public Service Award, the Elgy Award, and the Distinguished Alumnus Award. She has also been a three-time Emmy nominee for her commentaries on KABC television.

Along with her law career, Gloria Allred founded the Women’s Equal Rights Legal Defense and Education Fund (WERLDEF). In 2018, Netflix produced a documentary based on Allred's life, titled Seeing Allred, which highlighted the lawyer's fight against discrimination.

Allred also penned her memoir, Fight Back and Win: My Thirty-Year Fight Against Injustice—And How You Can Win Your Own Battles, published in 2006.

50 Cent warned Gloria Allred against suing him

Following the lawsuit, 50 Cent took to Instagram to warn Gloria Allred, adding that she "should know better." He posted a couple of pictures he had taken with Allred during a 2014 SundanceTV event in New York, writing:

"The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers, Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance."

In another post, 50 Cent said the lawyer was not "gonna get any money" from him by suing him, jokingly adding he was willing to take her to dinner.

In a statement to TMZ, 50 Cent's legal team said the rapper has yet to be served with the suit. They added that they were willing to "swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies available under law" if the "frivolous claim" was served.

In other news, 50 Cent is scheduled to perform at the Parklife Festival in Manchester in June 2025. Other artists mentioned in the line-up include Charli XCX, Hybrid Minds, FLO, and Mella Dee.

