Who is Hannah Duncan? Zach Bryan posts rumored girlfriend's photo on Instagram Stories

Country music star Zach Bryan has set social media abuzz after sharing a photo of a possible romance. On March 12, 2025, the American country singer Zachary Lane Bryan took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of Hannah Duncan admiring the beach. The picture garnered significant attention as speculation grew that Duncan might be the musician's girlfriend.

As a result, the focus shifted to learning more about Hannah Duncan. According to her LinkedIn profile, Duncan is an Australian from Newrybar, a historic village near Byron Bay in New South Wales.

Getting to know Hannah Duncan, Zach Bryan's rumored girlfriend

Hannah Duncan was born on June 11, 1997. She completed her high school diploma at Geelong Grammar School in 2015. Later, she completed her marketing degree at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, in 2019.

Her LinkedIn also indicates that from February 2016 to April 2016, Duncan voluntarily worked for Disaster and Humanitarian Relief in Tourism Fiji, doing tasks such as food distribution, cleaning, and mentoring. After graduating in Marketing, Duncan did a five-month internship at Circul8, an advertising service agency.

Later, in April 2020, Hannah Duncan was appointed as an Account Executive full-time at Epos Now, a software development company, where she worked for nine months. Shortly after Epos Now, Duncan escalated her career to the same position at Young Henrys, a food and beverage company.

Hannah Duncan then joined HubSpot, an AI-powered customer platform, where she worked from 2021 to 2023. Currently, Duncan is employed at ClassPass, a fitness company in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, as Partner Development Manager.

Not much about Duncan's personal life is known; however, from her Instagram posts, she seems to enjoy nature, as most of her feed is scenery and beach-related.

Zach Bryan sparks dating rumors with Instagram stories post:

Bryan and Duncan shared the same story (Image via Instagram/@zachlanebryan @hannduncan)

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the musician Zach Bryan took to his Instagram account and shared a story of a beach. The photo, which seemingly shows Hannah Duncan admiring the beach as Bryan tagged her in the story, sparks dating rumors. Bryan captioned the photo, stating,

"nothing like a 6 am half marathon ehh?"

The same day, Hannah Duncan shared the same picture on her Instagram story without any caption. According to People Magazine, the rumored couple was first seen together at an Australian pub in New York on March 4, 2025.

One of the pub attendees told Page Six that Zach Bryan visited the pub with his "local female friend," the rumors were that the two were on a "date."

"Zach Bryan came in with his local female friend and security. Rumour was that they were on a date, and she's Australian," a source told PageSix.

Furthermore, the following week, Bryan and Duncan were seen walking together at the Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks were facing off against the Golden State Warriors.

The musician, Zach Bryan, has not yet confirmed the rumors publicly nor addressed them.

