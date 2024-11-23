Who is Jenn An? Kanye West allegations explained as former model files assault lawsuit 

Kanye West has been sued by former America’s Next Top Model contestant Jennifer “Jenn” An, who alleged that he s*xually assaulted her during a music video shoot in 2010. This comes after his former personal and executive assistant Lauren Pisciotta sued him for s*xual harassment earlier this year, as per The Mirror UK.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

For the uninitiated, Jenn An is an actress and former model who is best known for her appearances in The Mindy Project, You’re the Worst, and Criminal Minds.

According to the decuments obtained by TMZ, Jenn An filed her lawsuit on November 22 with the New York federal court. She is not only suing the Flashing Lights singer but also co-defendants Universal Music Group and Stink Digital USA LLC for reportedly violating New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

In the lawsuit, Jenn An alleged that the assault occurred at the Chelsea Hotel in September 2010 while she and Kanye West were shooting the music video for his and La Roux’s In for the Kill remix. However, the two didn't appear in the final version of the music video.

In her complaint, Jenn claimed that Ye choked her, “smothered [her] face with both of his hands." She further alleged:

“[He] rammed several fingers down her throat. Continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her (which [An] believed lasted for over a minute) to emulate forced oral s*x, and screamed, ‘This is art. This is f***ing art. I am like Picasso.’”

She claimed that at one point she struggled to breathe and felt like she had “temporarily blacked out” at one point.

Jenn An's career explored as former model sues Kanye West

Jenn An appeared in the 13th cycle of America’s Next Top Model back in 2009. After being eliminated from the show, she went on to acquire different modeling gigs, including those with magazines like Iconography The Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Obscurae, and Knitscene. She had also modeled for Steve Madden in the past.

Adding to her impressive resume, she has appeared in commercials for Pandora Radio, Great Clips, Alaska Airlines, American Express, Nike, Sony, and Bud Light, among others. She also modeled for a Late Night with Jimmy Fallon skit.

Jenn An had amassed nearly 6000 followers on her Instagram account, where her bio reads:

“Feminist that believes in equal rights for ALL- including my black, disabled, trans and immigrant/ refugee friends. Welcome.”

In her lawsuit, she alleged that Kanye West selected her to be part of the music video as she was Asian. She also blamed Universal Music Group for failing “to implement or enforce a code of conduct,” despite the label knowing that West “was capable of s*xually assaulting,” given his history of “misogynistic behavior.”

Jenn An’s attorney Jesse S. Weinstein said in a public statement to Pitchfork:

“We are honored and privileged to represent Ms. An, who has displayed great courage to speak out against some of the most powerful men and entities within the entertainment industry. Everyone’s voice is important, and West cannot escape liability because of his success and notoriety.”

On the other hand, Lauren Pisciotta claimed in her lawsuit on November 15 that Kanye West reportedly sent her unwanted s*xual texts. He also allegedly “touched, groped, fondled, grabbed, and forced himself in and on” her during several occasions without consent, including once at a Sean “Diddy” Combs-hosted party.

Kanye West had not publicly addressed the lawsuits at the time of writing this article.

