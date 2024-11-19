"Then you dissed him at his lowest" — Internet reacts to J.Cole saying Kanye West's music changed his life 

Rapper J.Cole recently announced his limited audio series called Inevitable via Instagram on November 18, 2024. The audio series hosted by the rapper alongside Scott Lazer and his manager Ibrahim 'Ib' Hamad is an account of Cole's career wherein he talked about Kanye West in the first episode.

While the tension between Kanye West and J.Cole is no secret, Cole has spoken about Ye being his inspiration multiple times in the past. Commenting on Ye being an influence in his rapping career, Cole said:

“My life was hella regular… It was nothing like my favorite rappers, I didn’t know how to talk about MY life. And then, f***ing Kanye West happened.”

He continued:

“The ‘Through The Wire’ video dropped and that changed my life. Kanye was the first time I saw myself in somebody. He just made it possible to talk about your life or regular perspectives in a way that’s appealing.”

An audio snippet of the same was shared by @nfr_podcast on X and netizens were quick to express their opinions on the same. Referring to J.Cole dissing Ye in his 2016 track False Prophets months after Kanye West was hospitalized, an X user tweeted:

"then you dissed him at his lowest 🐍🐍"

"And then Cole dissed him" an X user stated.

"and then false prophets dropped and everything changed..." another X user stated.

"Cole has come full circle to respecting his idols." an internet user mentioned.

"I understand that Cole dissed him. But two things can be true at once. And it doesn’t mean he respects him any less. But at some point, your idols become your rivals." another internet user tweeted defending the rapper.

Additionally, netizens seconded Cole's opinion by praising Kanye West in their tweets:

"I love how ye was EVERYONE’S favorite artist at some point 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾" an X user mentioned.

"FACTS! This is why he is the GOAT. He made it okay to be yourself. 🐐🐐 "another X user commented.

"I was glued to the story as if it was somebody else’s" — J.Cole mentions in post announcing audio series Inevitable

Announcing his audio series Inevitable via Instagram on November 18, 2024, J.Cole said that it was hard for him to write a caption describing what to call the series. He added that he and his team decided to call it an audio series because it feels like a movie in the form of a conversation.

The rapper mentioned that he and his manager Ib spent days talking to Scott Lazer recapping his journey from the beginning to the present day. Cole dubbed the experience new and fun, stating it was not only emotional but therapeutic as well. Elaborating on the process of how the audio series came into being, Cole said that Scott Lazer took the conversation and "did his thing with it".

Commenting on how it felt listening to the audio series with "fresh ears", J.Cole said:

"I was glued to the story as if it was somebody else’s. At times I could feel my adrenaline rush when hearing about the ups and the many downs and how it all played out in the end."

The rapper said that he got a lot of clarity from listening to the audio series and understood the "power of having a dream, the power of fueling that dream with strong vision" and the magic that takes place when one stays in alignment with God.

J.Cole and Kanye West have worked on tracks in Pusha T's King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude. While Cole praised Kanye West in his latest audio series, West dissed the rapper in his track Like That remix in April 2024.

Additionally, Ye commented on Cole during his appearance on The Download podcast in April 2024. Ye said that one can't put Cole in the same sentence as 'up,' referring to the rapper apologizing to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him in 7 Minute Drill.

