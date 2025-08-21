  • home icon
Who is Lil Kesh? All about Afrobeats singer who reportedly got stabbed and robbed in an attack

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 21, 2025 09:12 GMT
Lil Kesh
Lil Kesh (Image Source: Instagram/@lilkeshofficial)

Lil Kesh was reportedly stabbed during a robbery incident in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday, August 20. He was stabbed in the neck and narrowly escaped death.

As per Hip TV, Lil Kesh, whose real name is Keshinro Ololade, was attacked in Lagos, Nigeria. The details of the incident are unclear, as the Lagos Police Department has yet to release a statement. However, some eyewitnesses have revealed that jewelry worth millions of naira was also robbed from the rapper, as he was stabbed in the neck.

Lil Kesh is a Nigerian rapper and songwriter who specializes in Afrobeats. He started rapping in Bariga, Nigeria, in 2012 before releasing a hit single named Lyrically in 2014. He also released a single named Shoki, which put him into the limelight, and he also won multiple awards for it.

In 2016, Ololade released his first studio album, named Y.A.G.I. (Young and Getting It). It was released under the label YBNL (Yahoo Boy No Laptop Nation). Since then, the rapper has released multiple singles like Undertaker, and All The Way. He also released an EP named Forever Getting It in April this year.

Lil Kesh recently opened up about almost giving his song Efejoku away

Efejoku is a song released by Lil Kesh in 2017. It was part of his solitary studio album, Y.A.G.I., and earned immense praise from fans and critics alike. However, in an interview on the Not Just Ok podcast, published on June 20, he revealed that he almost gave the song away.

He said:

“One of the songs that I’ve made in the past. I can’t really think of any right now but I can tell you for a fact, Efejoku, which is one of the songs that I will forever be grateful for that I ever recorded. I dashed it out. Yeah, I know, crazy right? I recorded the song, I mean it was produced by Young John obviously. But I didn’t know the value of the song. I was like yeah it’s nice, it’s not bad because I’m a melody driven type of artist, I love melody. So I was like it’s better like, and he was like if you don’t like him, I like him. I was like you can have it ”
Lil Kesh then revealed that one night, he played the song for another Nigerian rapper, Baddo. The latter was blown away by the song and urged him to keep it in the album. He said:

“So I remember I was chilling with Baddo and the boys, some night like that. I was at the Oriental hotel and I played it for Baddo and he was blown away. I was like, I dashed Young Jonn, he was like what? You better go back and collect your song. And me too, I was like um Jiggy, yeah you know that song, let’s have it, let’s have it. But yeah that’s a crazy story behind Efejoku."
In another interview on The Esther Show in May, Lil Kesh also said that while he likes rapping, he wants to be known for his Afrobeats.

