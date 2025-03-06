Speculation is mounting over the status of Justin Bieber's longtime assistant, Mateo Caldas, following conflicting reports regarding his alleged departure from the pop star's team.

On March 4, 2025, news emerged that the Canadian rapper's longtime personal and real estate assistant, Caldas, is no longer working for Bieber due to his alleged concerning behavior and has left the position to continue his acting career, reports PageSix.

Following the news break, the focus on Caldas has shifted. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mateo Caldas has worked for Justin Bieber since 2018. He previously founded Blue Piper Homes, a real estate investing company, from 2015 to 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Getting to know Mateo Caldas

Justin Bieber’s longtime assistant, Caldas (Image via Facebook/@MateoCaldas)

Mateo Caldas was born in Colombia. He completed his education at Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in Screen Acting and Cinema Studies in May 2014.

According to IMDb, at the age of eight, Caldas discovered a passion for acting and films. Shortly after the discovery, Caldas met a friend who owned a camera, and they used it to film Caldas' movie ideas and short clips.

Furthermore, Mateo Caldas and his friends used to make short films that included fake explosions and heavy prop use. Throughout his teens, he continued making short videos and movies and became a nationally ranked professional Motocross racer and Aviation Pilot.

In the early 2010s, when Caldas moved to Boston to study at Northeastern University, he starred in numerous short films and won four Best Actor awards, including one in 2013 from Hollywood CMF for his role in Reset.

Not much information is available about how Mateo Caldas landed in the real estate business or whether he had prior knowledge or passion for the field. Also, his personal information is not publicly available.

The Colombian-born artist resides in Los Angeles, California, where he moved in 2015.

Justin Bieber's assistant Mateo Caldas reportedly quits amid singer's alleged concerning behavior

The Canadian artist (Image via Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Mateo Caldas, who had worked for Justin Bieber as his personal and real estate assistant, quit the position after working for seven years.

The reason for his departure is not known yet. However, according to TMZ, Justin Bieber's team has shrunk due to his alleged concerning behavior and alleged use of hard drugs.

Furthermore, the outlet reports that Justin Bieber is ending relationships and agreements with many inner circle members who reportedly do not serve him. The source told TMZ —

"(Last year was ) very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the statement reads.

In addition, the March 4, 2025 reports of The US Sun indicate that an insider told the outlet that since Bieber parted ways with his former manager, Scooter Braun, an American talent manager and entrepreneur, he had become more "careful" with the people around him —

"Justin's life has changed a lot and he wants to be careful who he has around him on a day-to-day basis, he sometimes finds it hard to trust. He's also working a lot less with bodyguards and drivers, preferring to drive him and Hailey himself on outings. Everyone wishes him well and they are there if he needs them," the source said.

As of now, Mateo Caldas has not confirmed his exit from Bieber's team. Also, Bieber has not commented on the alleged remarks online.

