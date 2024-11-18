Who was Mercy Sunot? Tributes pour in as Aegis singer passes away

Mercy Sunot, the popular singer of the Filipino rock band Aegis, tragically passed away on the morning of November 18, 2024. The band confirmed the news of the death of the 48-year-old singer and revealed that she passed away following a long battle with cancer.

The band released a statement on Facebook:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Mercy, one of the beloved vocalists of AEGIS Band. She bravely fought her battle with cancer but has now found peace and rest. Mercy’s voice wasn’t just a part of AEGIS—it was a voice that brought comfort, joy, and strength to so many.”

The statement continued:

“She has touched countless lives, inspiring fans and lifting spirits with every song she sang. Her passion, warmth, and unforgettable presence on stage will forever be cherished in our hearts. Let us come together to celebrate the incredible life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind. Mercy, thank you for the music, the love, and the memories. You will be deeply missed.”

Mercy Sunot was a lead vocalist in the band Aegis, which also comprised her sisters, Juliet and Ken Sunot. Others, including Rey Abenoja, Stella Pabico, Rowena Adriano, and Vilma Goloviogo, play the guitar, drums, and keyboard, respectively. The band was formed in 1995 and released its first studio album, Halik, in 1998.

Mercy Sunot posted a TikTok video just a day before passing away

Mercy Sunot’s tragic demise has left the world of social media mourning. Just a day before her death, Mercy Sunot also uploaded a TikTok video of herself, which showed a respiratory device attached to her nose.

In the video, she updated her fans:

"Suddenly I had trouble breathing, so I was taken to the ICU. It turns out there is water, my lungs have inflammation, so they are working on a way.”

She informed her followers that the doctors had put her on steroids for the inflammation, and to help her breathe better. Mercy Sunot also asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery:

"Pray for me guys, please. Pray for me that this ordeal will end."

She even used hashtags #breastcancerwarrior and #lungcancerwarrior in her caption, which suggested that she had fought both cancers.

Mercy Sunot contributed to several studio albums released by Aegis, like Mahal na Mahal Kita in 1999, Await At Pag-ibig in 2001, Ating Balikan in 2002, and Back to Love in 2009. The band released its last album in 2018, called AEGIS 20 & Beyond.

Moreover, they also released a single in 2021, called Ang sa lyo Ay Akin.

As the band posted about Mercy Sunot’s sudden passing away, the post started receiving countless messages and tributes. At the moment, the family has not revealed more details about her funeral and memorial services.

